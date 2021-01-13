United States House set to impeach Trump a second time

Omar’s statement on impeachment. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a brief House floor speech on Wednesday that President Donald Trump must be impeached and removed from office for ‘directly and specifically’ inciting ‘a violent attempt to interrupt our democracy.’ … She said the nation ‘can no longer look away’ in the face of a president who encouraged insurrection and rebellion.”

Over here! The Associated Press reports: “A Wisconsin man who posted on Facebook that he was among those wanted for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during last week’s riot has been arrested in Eau Claire and faces charges in federal court. Kevin Daniel Loftus is scheduled to make an initial appearance Tuesday after being arrested for illegally entering either house of Congress, or adjacent areas, and disorderly conduct on the grounds of the Capitol.”

SOE extended. The Associated Press’ Steve Karnowski reports: “Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday extended Minnesota’s peacetime state of emergency by another 30 days so he can continue to use executive orders to direct the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. With the Legislature in session through mid-May, the governor no longer needs to call special sessions to give lawmakers a chance to rescind his decision each time he extends the peacetime emergency. He called seven special sessions last year.”

Uphill battle. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Duluth’s City Council has had to bail out the [Spirit Mountain] ski area twice in recent years, in order to keep it afloat. Now, a city task force has been formed, focused on the task of making the ski hill sustainable moving forward. And the beleaguered ski hill faces a make-or-break winter.”

Build the wall. WCCO reports: “On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health said that the variant B.1.1.7, which was first discovered circulating in England late last year, is currently spreading in Wisconsin. The U.K. variant has been reported to be more contagious, more easily spread from person to person.”

In other news…

It’s a start: “St. Paul City Council to consider forming Black reparations commission” [KSTP]

Should’ve kept to himself: “Brownsville man profiled in magazine sentenced on explosives charge” [Winona Daily News]

In St. Paul: “Teachers hold car rally to call for delay to in-person learning” [KMSP]

Hopefully not from the planes: “Former MSP Airport electrician pleads guilty to stealing, selling copper wire” [Bring Me The News]

Couch it: “Target Announces It Will Close Again For Thanksgiving In 2021 After Positive Response” [WCCO]

Another obelisk sighting: “Frozen caveman sculpture appears on Minneapolis trail” [KMSP]

What is a dumb idea? “Aaron Rodgers to guest-host on ‘Jeopardy!’” [KARE]

Ready to make nice $$$: “Dan Wilson becomes latest star to sell his song catalog” [The Current]

