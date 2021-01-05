Walz to announce loosening of indoor dining restrictions in Minnesota

At KARE-TV Dave Griswold reports, “Changes surrounding indoor dining restrictions will be announced Wednesday as the COVID-19 numbers continue to improve. According to Gov. Tim Walz’s office, he will announce a loosening of the restrictions to indoor dining and other settings at 2 p.m., citing the improved COVID-19 numbers and the pause on activities around the holidays.”

MPR’s Brandt Williams writes: “Minneapolis police suspected Dolal Idd had a high-capacity pistol and other guns and were trying to arrest him before their confrontation last week at a gas station turned fatal, according to court documents filed Monday. Police shot Idd, 23, Wednesday outside a Holiday at East 36th Street and Cedar Avenue. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Monday identified three Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting as officer Paul Huynh, who has been with the Police Department for six years; Sgt. Darcy Klund, a 33-year veteran; and officer Jason Schmitt, a 23-year veteran.”

MPR also reports: “Minnesota health officials say the state expects to receive enough COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate all its health care workers and most nursing-home residents by the end of the month. The state has administered 78,402 vaccinations as of Monday, less than 30 percent of the nearly 300,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines allocated to the state by the federal government.”

In the Star Tribune, Eric Roper writes, “Regrets about the demolition of Minneapolis’ ‘skid row’ in the 1960s helped bring about the city’s historic preservation laws. Now the same rules may save a Brutalist building that replaced those skid row buildings of yesteryear. City planners want to spare 21 N. Washington Av. from the wrecking ball of a developer hoping to build a 27-story apartment building in the downtown core. They recommended that the citizen-led heritage preservation commission vote against the demolition at a meeting this week. The debate over the building’s future illustrates a new complexity in historic preservation, as buildings from the era of freeway development and suburban flight grow old enough to qualify for protection.”

In the Pioneer Press, Katrina Pross writes: “A Maplewood man upset that members of a local fitness club were not wearing face masks while exercising on New Year’s Eve pulled a handgun on the manager, authorities said. The manager of the Maplewood LA Fitness tackled the gunman and was able to disarm him, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court. No shots were fired.”

Says Todd Richmond for the AP, “A Wisconsin pharmacist convinced the world was ‘crashing down’ told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he believed the shots would mutate people’s DNA, according to court documents released Monday. Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, arrested Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist Steven Brandenburg last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. Charges are pending.”

Louis Casiano of Fox News writes, “Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has mobilized 500 National Guard members to Kenosha in anticipation of a decision on whether prosecutors will charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake last year. The Guardsmen will assist local law enforcement authorities in an effort to prevent the kind of riots and unrest that gripped the city for several days after the Aug. 23 shooting. The troops will protect infrastructure and other facilities.”

Says Melissa Turtinen for BringMeTheNews, “Two new voices will join 89.3 The Current’s airwaves as hosts in the coming weeks. The Twin Cities radio station, which is part of Minnesota Public Radio, announced Monday that it has hired Zeke Salo and Maddie Schwappach to be hosts. Salo worked at Go 95.3 and Go 96.3 doing work on-air and behind the scenes prior to the radio stations being sold to Christian music broadcaster Educational Media Foundation. Schwappach is the former music director at the University of Minnesota’s Radio K and was an intern at The Current.”