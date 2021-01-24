Weekend snow causes hundreds of crashes, spinouts across Minnesota

Fox 9 reports: “The Minnesota State Patrol responded to 208 crashes and 183 spinouts between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning as much of the state saw about 3-5 inches of snow. Of the reported crashes, 22 involved injuries, but none were serious and there were no fatalities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed road conditions beginning to deteriorate Saturday afternoon. By Saturday night, almost all Minnesota roads were listed as covered in snow or light snow.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil and Libor Jany write: “Facing twin demands to curb police brutality and turn back a surge in violent crime, Minneapolis leaders have tripled the budget of a low profile city agency that treats violence as a public health crisis. Now the Office of Violence Prevention faces its largest test since its founding in 2018. Its success will depend partly on its ability to work with the Minneapolis Police Department, whose budget was trimmed so more money could be spent on unarmed city workers who intervene in conflicts and help crime victims.”

MPR reports: “Minnesota’s COVID-19 data continues to show the state on a hopeful, steady path in January following an awful November and December. New case growth and hospitalizations have fallen significantly since their peak in late November and early December. Intensive care needs are at four-month lows. Active cases are now below 12,000. Two months ago, they hovered around 50,000. A big challenge now appears to be the state’s vaccination efforts. Minnesota is struggling to gain traction to get shots into arms.”

The AP reports: “Two more men have pleaded guilty to federal arson charges for their roles in a fire that damaged a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest in the days following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors announced. Davon De-Andre Turner, 25, and Branden Michael Wolfe, 23, both of St. Paul, have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit arson. Turner pleaded guilty Friday and Wolfe pleaded guilty last month.”

Article continues after advertisement

Also in the Star Tribune, Shannon Prather writes: “With pandemic restrictions limiting large-scale events, folks have been flocking to suburban short-term home rentals for bachelor parties, reunions, staycations and weddings. …. In Roseville, residents have complained that some single-family home rentals, including two on Lake McCarrons, created a ‘nonstop party atmosphere’ that at times spilled outside with drinking games, marijuana use, sexual activity and never-ending campfires. The Ramsey County suburb is now poised to regulate and restrict short-term rentals — which are booked through websites like Airbnb and VRBO — saying the vacation destination atmosphere is not a good fit for otherwise quiet neighborhoods.”

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “The daughter of Minnesota State Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler was found dead Friday outside her Iowa State sorority. According to the Ames Police Department, officers responded to a medical call at Delta Delta Delta sorority at 302 Ash Ave. about 9:50 a.m. Friday. Officers found Olivia Chutich, 21, lying on the ground in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the death, and at this time have found no reason to suspect foul play, nor do they believe there is any danger to the community.”

Also from the AP: “When Mike Lindell, better known to TV viewers as the MyPillow Guy, went to the White House last week to try to persuade President Donald Trump to keep pushing bogus theories about the election, he came away disappointed. Unexpectedly, Trump passed him — and his claims about sabotaged voting machines — off on staffers. But the Trump true believer says he has something from Trump that softens that blow: the promise of an endorsement. The president has told him before that he would back his bid for governor of Minnesota, Lindell told The Associated Press. ‘Mike, if you did it, I would get behind you,’ Lindell said Trump told him.”