1 arrested after multiple people shot at Allina clinic in Buffalo

Developing. WCCO reports: “One person is in custody and multiple people are injured following a shooting at an Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo Tuesday morning. … According to Buffalo police, the shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on 755 Crossroads Campus Drive. At 11:30 a.m., an Allina representative confirmed there was an active shooter at the clinic in Buffalo. … A picture taken nearby shows a Life Link helicopter at the scene. … North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in.”

Speaking of which, whatever happened to Umbrella Man? At TechCrunch, Zack Whittaker writes: “Police in Minneapolis obtained a search warrant ordering Google to turn over sets of account data on vandals accused of sparking violence in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd last year, TechCrunch has learned. … The death of Floyd, a Black man killed by a white police officer in May 2020, prompted thousands to peacefully protest across the city. But violence soon erupted, which police say began with a masked man seen in a viral video with an umbrella and smashing windows of an auto-parts store in south Minneapolis. The AutoZone store was the first among dozens of buildings across the city set on fire in the days following. … The search warrant compelled Google to provide police with the account data on anyone who was ‘within the geographical region’ of the AutoZone store when the violence began on May 27, two days after Floyd’s death.”

Police-reform effort at the U. The Minnesota Daily’s Ava Thompson reports: “The University of Minnesota Student Senate drafted a bill, slated for introduction on Feb. 25, that calls for the University of Minnesota to begin taking measures to demilitarize police forces across all campuses. … Stemming from advocacy efforts after the police killing of George Floyd, the bill states that military-grade firearms have ‘no place in civilian law enforcement.’ … ‘The origin of policing in protecting settlers at the expense of indigenous people and enforcing slavery, as well as the contemporary issues that led to the killing of George Floyd, make it difficult for affected communities to trust the police,’ the bill said. …If passed by the University Senate, the bill will go to the Office of the President.”

Asana-ine. The Star Tribune’s Alicia Eler writes: “During the pink-salt-lamp-lit evening classes she’d conduct at Yess Yoga in Minneapolis, Marnie Bounds frequently shared a mixture of metaphysical philosophies about the ‘subtle body,’ a person’s energetic layers that transcend the physical, while folding in her own astrological interpretations. … After the pandemic started, Bounds’ classes moved online and she added a weekly info session — ‘What on Earth Is Happening?’ — that brought something new to the mix: QAnon. … QAnon is the movement that falsely believes former President Donald Trump has been working to destroy a child sex-trafficking cabal of Satanists run by prominent Democrats and celebrities. Its adherents include a handful of Minnesota politicians along with members of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, … But the QAnon movement also has found a surprising foothold in the yoga and alternative-medicine community.”

