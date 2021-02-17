After carjacking crackdown, only 5 of 46 suspects charged

About those carjacker arrests. KARE’s Lou Raguse reports: “The announcement sounded significant. ‘Forty-six arrests and 69 felony-level charges,’ announced by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office after they and Minneapolis Police spent three days in late January, along with the State Patrol helicopter, targeting robbery and carjacking suspects. … But now, three weeks after the arrests, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it has only received 12 cases from investigators. Of those, only five could be charged. And of those, none are related to carjacking.”

Schooling us on the 2022 midterms. NBC News’s Alex Seitz-Wald and Allan Smith report: “House Republicans think school reopenings may be their winning issue in key races in the 2022 midterm elections that could help them recapture the chamber. ‘As soon as we started last month, I made a big deal out of the fact that messaging has to be about schools as we go forward,’ said Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee. ‘It’s the teachers unions that want to keep the schools closed. Democrats are ignoring the science, and they’re standing with their special-interest donors instead of the students.’”

Gridlock. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “Parts of western Minnesota face the possibility of rolling blackouts this week because of a winter storm that hit Texas and other parts of the southwestern U.S. Moorhead Public Service says blackouts are possible in the area Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. … Moorhead is one of only a few areas in western Minnesota served by the Southwest Power Pool, which distributes electricity to 14 states from North Dakota to Texas.”

Don’t bank on it. Twin City Business’ Burl Gilyard reports: “Wells Fargo & Co. has secured a wrecking permit from the city of Minneapolis to raze its heavily damaged branch location near the intersection of Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. Demolition of the property may start as early as today. Staci Schiller, a vice president in corporate communications for Wells Fargo, told Twin Cities Business that the bank has no redevelopment plans for the site to disclose yet.”

