Appeals Court affirms guilty verdict in Mohamed Noor case

Noor conviction stands. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of the former Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond. … Mohamed Noor was found guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the July 2017 shooting death of Damond and sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison. … In their appeal, Noor’s lawyers argued the court deprived Noor of his right to a public trial, and deprived him of due process by limiting his ability to explain his actions.”

Nominated. At Now This, Ashleigh Carter writes: “A Norwegian politician has nominated the Black Lives Matter movement for a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, according to multiple sources. … Norwegian MP Petter Eide has nominated the organization after last summer’s months-long protests demanding justice and condemning systemic racism that captured the U.S. and the world. In a statement to The Guardian, Eide praised the movement for ‘raising global awareness and consciousness about racial injustice.’”

Related … KMSP reports: “An activist group teamed up with artist Don Perlis to install a billboard in D.C. to commemorate the death of George Floyd – and to call out for social justice. … The picture shows in stark detail the violent act that took the life of the Minneapolis man – when a police officer locked his knee into Floyd’s neck and refused to move despite his pleas.”

The Beargrease is on. The AP reports (via KSTP): “The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, the longest sled dog race in the Lower 48 states, is off and running. … The 300-mile race from Duluth to Grand Portage kicked off Sunday with 15 mushers and their teams setting out. More racers are tackling two shorter distances. … The Beargrease is a qualifier for the Iditarod, the premier race for mushers, in Alaska in March.”

In other news…

One-time Minnesota resident: “You can now buy an August Wilson USPS stamp” [Spokesman-Recorder]

It’s not every day someone gets charged with cattle rustling: “Charges: Cannon Falls man sold employer’s cows” [River Towns]

Finally, someone combines ice fishing and drinking: “A Dispatch From Hillbillies Ice Hole, The Bar in the Middle of a Frozen Lake” [Inside Hook]