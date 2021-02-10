Buffalo shooting suspect repeatedly threatened violence against doctors and staff at Allina facilities

MPR reports: “Multiple people were shot Tuesday morning at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., northwest of the Twin Cities, killing one person and injuring four others. Police arrested a local man they said was well-known to them and has a history of conflict. One of the five victims who were hospitalized following the shooting has died at HCMC in Minneapolis, the hospital’s spokesperson said Tuesday evening. Three who were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, Minn., remained in stable but critical condition on Tuesday evening, and the fifth victim had been discharged. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer identified the man taken into custody as Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo.”

In the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “Gregory Paul Ulrich dreamed of getting revenge on the doctors and medical staff who had ‘tortured’ him, records show. In October 2018, Ulrich was calling his former doctor three times a day, threatening a mass shooting, to blow things up and other revenge scenarios, according to a Buffalo, Minn., Police Department report. … After the 2018 threats, Ulrich was taken to an emergency room for a mental health evaluation. … He threatened four Allina facilities, with Buffalo first on the list, and said he wanted to do something ‘big and sensational so that it makes an impact,’ the report said.”

At KSTP-TV Josh Skluzacek says, “The owners of a Minneapolis restaurant that was destroyed in the riots after George Floyd’s death filed a lawsuit against the city and Mayor Jacob Frey. In the lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Kacey White and Charles Stotts, owners of Town Talk Diner & Gastropub, say the delay in response to the riots by the city and Frey allowed for more destruction and cost them their restaurant. …White and Stotts also state in the lawsuit that Frey and the city infringed on their property rights by ‘negotiating with and appeasing rioters,’ allowing the obstruction of public streets and ‘allowing pervasive vandalism and trespasses’ on their property.”

For the Pioneer Press, Katrina Pross writes: “The eight Ramsey County jail employees of color who allege they were ordered to avoid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while he was in custody at the jail filed a lawsuit against the county Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court, says the jailers were segregated and prevented from doing their jobs by Ramsey County ‘solely because of the color of their skin,’ a violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The lawsuit, which comes after the jailers filed a Minnesota Human Rights claim in June, asks for an unspecified amount of monetary compensation and aims to change workplace culture at the jail, Lucas Kaster, one of the attorneys representing the jailers, said.”

Writes Dana Ferguson of the Forum News Service: “State health officials don’t yet have a target date for rolling back restrictions on businesses or opening classrooms to middle school and high school students, Gov. Tim Walz said Tuesday. Minnesota has reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 in recent weeks all while vaccinations against the illness have ramped up. And while those are positive changes, Walz and state health officials said they remained concerned about making changes while case rates remain in a “risk zone.” The comments about possible dial turns relative to the state’s executive orders responding to the pandemic come as the business community and Republican lawmakers have mounted efforts to roll back restrictions and allow businesses and schools to resume….”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Corrections are investigating after a man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife died Saturday night in his cell at the Hennepin County Jail. According to the sheriff’s office, 29-year-old Joshua Fury was found unresponsive in his cell around 7:13 p.m. Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled Fury’s death a suicide.”

John Myers of the Forum News Service writes: “Nearly 30 ice anglers were rescued Tuesday from a sheet of ice that broke away from shore in Duluth and was floating in heavy winds out into Lake Superior. Duluth Fire Department officials said a passerby on shore first noticed the crack forming and called 911 just after 11 a.m. Fire crews responded within 15 minutes with small boats from multiple stations, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Rescue Squad joined the effort. Some of the anglers were able to escape across ladders that fire crews brought out to them. But the chasm of open water quickly grew larger in stiff winds and boats had to be used to bring the others back to shore safely.”

For NBC News Kaitlin Sullivan writes, “Being mostly rural and far from the coasts didn’t protect North Dakota and South Dakota from Covid-19. After a spring and a summer of flimsy or nonexistent public health measures, politicization of the pandemic and rampant misinformation, the states were tinderboxes. … Yet numbers in both states have come down significantly since the late fall peak, and the Dakotas have emerged as national leaders in vaccine distribution … But beneath the surface, experts fear that the success could be tenuous: Misinformation, a false sense of security and the politicization of infection prevention measures are setting the stage for a possible second surge.”