Campaign kicks off to put replacement of Minneapolis Police Department on November ballot 

In the Star Tribune, Eric Roper writes: “Well-funded police reform advocates on Saturday kicked off what promises to be a high-profile campaign to let Minneapolis voters decide the fate of the city’s Police Department. Yes 4 Minneapolis, a political committee, began collecting petition signatures to ask voters this November whether to replace the department with a new entity that would take a “comprehensive public health approach to safety.” A coalition of progressive groups, such as Reclaim the Block and TakeAction Minnesota, are part of the effort.”

A quartet of Washington Post reporters say: “Former president Donald Trump was acquitted Saturday of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, becoming the first president in U.S. history to face a second impeachment trial — and surviving it in part because of his continuing hold on the Republican Party despite his electoral defeat in November. That grip appeared to loosen slightly during the vote Saturday afternoon, when seven Republicans crossed party lines to vote for conviction — a sign of the rift the Capitol siege has caused within GOP ranks and the desire by some in the party to move on from Trump.”

Also from the AP: “The fifth person who was shot when a Minnesota man opened fire inside a medical clinic — killing one staff member and wounding four others — has been identified. Allina Health confirmed Saturday that Jennifer Gibson, a certified medical assistant, was among those injured in Tuesday’s attack at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. A fundraising page for Gibson says she is a mother of three. She has been with Allina since 2015. Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead.”

The AP reports: “A weather station in the Boundary Waters recorded a temperature of 50 degrees below zero on Saturday, which will be a record low for Minnesota for Feb. 13 if it is verified. The negative 50 temperature was recorded at a station about 25 miles east of Ely, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. If verified, it would shatter the state’s previous record for Feb. 13 — which was 42 below zero, set in 1916 near Grand Rapids. The overall state record low is 60 degrees below zero, which was set near Tower on Feb. 2, 1996.”

In the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree writes: “The Twin Cities area is heading into the worst of its current cold snap with bitter windchills expected overnight into late Sunday morning, forecasters say. Windchill readings of 35 below to 36 below are expected, along with a temperature of about 20 below, which would fall just shy of the day’s record low of 25 below, said Nick Carletta, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb no higher than the negative single digits, he added, followed by a night of similarly numbing cold.”

KSTP-TV’s Ben Henry says: “It will be so cold on Sunday that some Minnesotans will not be able to enjoy a few winter activities. The Loppet Foundation at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis will be closed, meaning cross country skis will not be rented and tubing passes won’t be sold. It’s been an interesting year for the Loppet Foundation. COVID-19 has created its own challenges, one being not allowing anyone inside — not an ideal situation on very cold days. Staff has adjusted to remain open with a walk-up ticket booth, bonfires to stay warm and a large pop-up igloo to shelter from the wind. But even the hardiest of Minnesotans can’t get a pass on Sunday because it’s closing because of the extreme cold.”