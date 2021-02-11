Charges in Buffalo shooting case detail attack

Terrifying details. The Associated Press’ Amy Forliti reports: “A man who shot five staff members at a Minnesota health clinic this week shot two of them in the reception area before heading back to where patients are treated and shooting three others, including a medical assistant and mother of two who died of her wounds, authorities say in criminal charges filed Thursday. … Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, also allegedly set off two explosive devices during Tuesday’s attack at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder, one count of possessing an explosive device and one count of carrying a pistol without a permit.”

Related: The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix digs in to Ulrich’s background: “Gregory Ulrich told the Allina Clinic doctor in Buffalo, Minn., he intended to kill people. One victim wouldn’t be enough. He wanted to commit the kind of mass violence that would command the public’s attention and warrant at least 30 years in prison or maybe a straitjacket. … Ulrich knew he’d only have seconds once he got through the clinic’s security. So he was practicing. … This threat, recalled by Dr. Andrew Burgdorf in his application for a restraining order in 2018, is one of dozens of documented interactions with local law enforcement in police and court records involving Ulrich in recent years. The paper trail portrays the 67-year-old Buffalo man as a scofflaw with mental health and substance abuse issues who frequently called police to report unfounded thefts or minor quarrels with his neighbors, medical aides, tenants — anyone who entered his world — and who made no attempt to hide his violent ideations toward medical practitioners he believed wronged him. … All of these red flags were not enough to prevent the shooting at the clinic on Tuesday that left one dead and four others injured — an event of mass violence much like the one Ulrich had threatened in 2018. Ulrich has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and charges are expected to be announced Thursday.”

Another Catholic abuse settlement. WCCO reports: “The Diocese of Winona-Rochester announced Wednesday that it has reached a $21.5 million settlement with the Creditors’ Committee representing 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse. … The settlement includes resolution of claims against the parishes, schools and other Catholic entities within the diocese. … The diocese, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018, says the settlement will also allow it to submit a reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for approval.”

Karl-Anthony Towns’ COVID battle. The Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick reports: “Karl-Anthony Towns spent much of the past month at home in silence. … No TV, no sound, nothing. Just the Timberwolves’ all-star center sitting alone, staring at a memorial for his mom, Jacqueline, who died last spring from the very virus he was now trying to fight off. … The 25-year-old has documented the tragedies that have struck his family over the past 11 months as the deadly virus has taken the lives of his mother and six other family members. So imagine the pain and fear felt by Towns’ family members when he tested positive. … That day, Jan. 16, Towns made a few calls to inform those close to him that he had contracted the virus. One was to his teammates, who were on the Target Center court, preparing for a game that would eventually be postponed in the wake of the news. Another was to his sister.”

In other news…

Better than “a woman,” or worse?

Dear @UPI: there are only 24 women in the Senate. Take the time to know who we are. I’m Senator Tina Smith from Minnesota. Not Maggie Hassan. pic.twitter.com/IgBiNTANqz — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 11, 2021

And not for peanuts: “Hormel acquires Planters ” [Austin Daily Herald]

Yeah, it’s cold: “Cotton hits 46 below zero; Arctic blast to last into next week” [Duluth News Tribune]

Sharp coverage: “Strauss Skates Is Probably the Oldest Hockey Shop in the U.S.” [Mpls.St.Paul]