Dominion Voting Systems sues MyPillow CEO for $1.3 billion

That’s a lot of stuffing. CNBC’s Kevin Breuninger and Lauren Thomas report: “Dominion Voting Systems sued MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Monday, accusing the staunch ally of former President Donald Trump of pushing false conspiracies about the 2020 election ‘because the lie sells pillows.’ … The $1.3 billion defamation suit says Lindell knew his repeated claims about the election being ‘stolen’ were not backed by evidence, but kept at it anyway to spur Trump’s supporters to buy MyPillow products. … ‘MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign—with promo codes like “FightforTrump,” “45,” “Proof,” and “QAnon”—has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,’ Dominion’s lawsuit says.”

A Twin Cities restaurateur explains the economics of food delivery apps. In the Heavy Table, Matty O’Reilly writes: “We’ve all been there this past year: You don’t want to cook. You want to ‘save’ your local restaurant. And so you take the path of least resistance: you use a third-party delivery service like DoorDash, GrubHub, Bite Squad, or others. But I don’t use third-party delivery because I know too much. If you knew what I knew, you wouldn’t use them anymore, either. I don’t think the average consumer knows what a mess these delivery platforms are creating for local food establishments. … These tech companies (that’s what they are; not restaurant companies) have found a way to convince consumers to overpay for food, at the same time gouging restaurants masked as relief, all for the benefit of creating a tech company that has struggled to turn a profit because others are racing to control this lose-lose space. It’s a racket with no winners except for a few financial players who turn quick deals to their own advantage. … Restaurants pay between 22%-32% of the menu price of items in order to use a third-party delivery service. If a restaurant sells a cheeseburger for $12 on their menu, under these contracts and arrangements, the restaurant receives only $8 of that. If you ordered the same cheeseburger and picked it up yourself, you’d pay $12 and the restaurant would get $12.”

T-wolves have a new coach. KSTP reports: “After announcing the firing of coach Ryan Saunders on Sunday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves have a new head coach. … Monday morning, the team announced Chris Finch as the new head man. … ‘I am excited to announce Chris Finch as our next head coach,’ President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas said. ‘Chris brings a wealth of basketball experience from his time in the NBA, G League and Internationally. He is one of the most creative basketball minds in the NBA, has success maximizing players, and I am excited to see him bring our team to the next level and beyond.’”

The future of higher ed? The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: “A new pandemic-inspired health sciences degree program at the University of Minnesota Rochester may offer a glimpse at the future of higher education. … The bachelor’s degree program will combine online and in-person instruction in an accelerated year-round format, allowing students to complete their studies in just over two years instead of four and graduate with less debt. The ‘NXT GEN MED’ program, announced this month, will be delivered in partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Google.”

Ice caves on ice this year. The Associated Press reports (via the PiPress): “The striking ice caves on Lake Superior will not open this season. … Officials at northern Wisconsin’s Apostle Islands National Lakeshore say the caves won’t be accessible because of poor ice conditions as well as the coronavirus pandemic. … Although it’s been plenty cold the past two weeks, ice coverage on Lake Superior was only about 50 percent as of this past weekend. And the park said lake ice near the caves is unstable and rough, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.”

