Emmer seeks return to normalcy in Washington

Podcast plea. WJON’s Jay Caldwell reports: “Emmer praised many of the accomplishments by the Trump Administration including “Operation Warp Speed” but denounced the January 6th Capitol breech saying the violence was unacceptable. He says he’d like things to become “boring” or “normal” again in Washington. … I asked Emmer if there is division in the Republican party. He responded with saying there is division with the Democratic party with those pushing a socialist agenda like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez versus other more traditional democrats.”

Commish cries ‘fake’ news. The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt reports: “A St. Francis woman says an Anoka County commissioner harassed her repeatedly after she raised concerns about a message he posted on Facebook as the insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump unfolded at the U.S. Capitol. Danylle Peardon, 44, said her concern about the post quickly shifted to concerns for her safety. She filed a police report Jan. 12 after Commissioner Matt Look sent her a series of text messages in which he claimed to be someone else and suggested he knew where she lives.”

Nuts to Hormel. The Street’s Tony Owusu reports: “Kraft Heinz is nearing a deal to sell its Planters business to Hormel Foods, a move that would value the nuts and snacks unit at about $3 billion, according to a report Tuesday. … Planters would be the largest acquisition to date for Hormel, Austin, Minn.”

The last word. KSTP reports: “The school board of Rochester Public Schools has voted to accept Superintendent Michael Muñoz’s resignation amid accusations of plagiarism. … Muñoz has been accused of plagiarizing graduation speeches, letters and social media posts, according to KAAL-TV.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

2021 is looking up: “Yes, there’s now a bobblehead of Tom Kelly wearing Zubaz, smoking a cigar” [Star Tribune]

All clear: “Bomb Squad Called To Inver Grove Heights Walmart” [WCCO]

Beats Nicolas Cage’s record: “Gone in 30 seconds: Tow truck used in Minneapolis catalytic converter thefts” [FOX9]

RIP MVP: “Wayne Terwilliger, baseball lifer who coached for Twins and St. Paul Saints, dies at 95” [Star Tribune]

Today on MinnPost