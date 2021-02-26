Former Minneapolis police officer Noor appealing third-degree murder conviction

At MPR, Matt Sepic says, “The former Minneapolis police officer imprisoned for killing Justine Ruszczyk in 2017 is appealing his third-degree murder conviction to the Minnesota Supreme Court. The case could have implications for the upcoming trial of Derek Chauvin, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the May 25 killing of George Floyd. In a split decision, the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Mohamed Noor’s conviction, ruling this month that the third-degree murder charge applies even though Noor fired his gun at a specific person.”

Kavita Kumar writes in the Star Tribune: “Amusement operators in Minnesota — providers of games, jukeboxes and ATMs to restaurant and bars — are the latest group to challenge in court the business restrictions put in place by Gov. Tim Walz during the pandemic. The Minnesota Operators of Music & Amusement Association, or MOMA, and a handful of other businesses filed a lawsuit Thursday against Walz and several of his commissioners arguing that the 11 p.m. curfew and other constraints on bars and restaurants are unconstitutional. The lawsuit notes that other establishments, such as retail stores, aren’t subject to the same restrictions.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Nearly five years after his death, there is a push to re-name a portion of Highway 5 after one of Minnesota’s favorite sons. Prince fans want to see a seven-mile stretch of Highway 5 in Chanhassen renamed to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The highway renaming is the dream of a group of his biggest fans. They already have the approval of Chanhassen City Council and now they’re collecting signatures to present to state lawmakers.”

Says Andy Mannix in the Star Tribune, “Veteran federal prosecutor Anders Folk will be sworn in as Minnesota’s interim U.S. attorney on Monday, taking over for Trump-appointee Erica MacDonald while a search committee finds a long-term replacement nominee. Folk has served as the No. 2 prosecutor in MacDonald’s office since 2018 and worked another five-year stint as assistant U.S. attorney ending in 2010. In between, Folk spent eight years in the private sector as a partner for Stinson LLP, where he specialized in white-collar, securities and cyber law cases.”

Another WCCO-TV story says, “Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing a 12-game suspension, the NBA announced Thursday. … Earlier this month, Beasley was sentenced to serve 120 days in the workhouse after pleading guilty to a felony count of threats of violence. The suspensions stems from that incident. According to a criminal complaint, Beasley used a rifle to threaten a family who was on the Parade of Homes tour in September and stopped at the Plymouth home he rents with his wife.”

Says Melissa Turtinen for Bring Me The News, “Target is expanding the Apple products it sells in some stores and online by creating ‘Apple shopping destinations.’ The Minneapolis-based retailer announced the partnership, which it says will double Apple’s footprint in 17 Target stores nationwide, including one in Minnesota, with more expected later this year. Target’s store in Monticello is the only Minnesota store currently slated to have the ‘Apple experience’.”

KARE 11’s John Croman reports: “Renewed efforts to reimagine relationships between Minnesota law enforcement and communities of color will get financial support from one of the state’s most well-known names. The Pohlad Family Foundation Thursday announced $3 million in grants to help implement the goals of the Working Group on Officer-Involved Deadly Force Encounters. That’s a task force made up of community activists, law enforcement, prosecutors, lawmakers and civil rights groups that was formed in 2019 after several high-profile deaths.

The AP’s Stephen Groves writes: “A South Dakota judge on Thursday blocked Gov. Kristi Noem from releasing documents and video in the investigation of the state’s attorney general for striking and killing a man with his car. Defense attorneys for Jason Ravnsborg, the state’s top law enforcement agent, argued that the release of video of his interviews with investigators and other documents violated his right to a fair trial. … Noem, a Republican, had tried to ratchet up pressure on the attorney general to resign earlier Thursday, promising to release the investigation documents and enlisting a senior cabinet member to join the chorus calling for his removal from office.