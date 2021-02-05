Minneapolis Park Board votes to stop permitting homeless camps in parks

Policy shift. In the Star Tribune, Susan Du reports: “A divided Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board voted to stop permitting homeless people to camp in city parks, ending a program that gave sanctuary to hundreds last summer but also brought complaints of violence and drug use. … In addition to repealing last summer’s directives that created temporary permits for encampments, commissioners directed staff to create a new Unsheltered People Policy. … Last June, about 200 tents sprung up in Powderhorn Park amid Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency eviction moratorium, the park board offered sanctuary to all unsheltered people. A month later, there were nearly 40 encampments in parks citywide with some hosting nearly 300 occupants.”

On hospital capacity. KSTP’s Kirsten Swanson reports: “The coronavirus pandemic is exposing the delicate nature of hospital capacity around the state. In northern Minnesota, the tradition of relying on larger, regional hospitals to take on critically-ill patients has been compromised as COVID-19 cases push all facilities to their limit. … Health care providers are increasingly concerned that new variants of the virus could result in a spike in hospitalizations. … ‘The system as a whole is very fragile,’ Dr. Shultz said. ‘We could easily be at capacity and overwhelmed again if we get another surge.’”

Working for a first. In The Circle, Lee Egerstrom reports: “D. Brandon Alkire, a St. Paul attorney representing various Native American and family causes, is among candidates recommended for election to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents. … If elected by the Minnesota Legislature this year, Alkire would become the first Native American to serve on the university’s governing board in its 170-year history. Alkire is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation.”

Notable floor speech from the Third District’s representative:

Rep. Dean Phillips: “I’m here tonight to say to my brothers & sisters in Congress & all around our country, I’m sorry. For I’ve never understood, really understood, what privilege really means. It took a violent mob of insurrectionists & lightning-bolt moment in this very room.” pic.twitter.com/PqnoBMiQDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2021

Too cold to ski: “Loppet ski races in Minneapolis this weekend called off due to extreme cold” [Star Tribune]

Go… to church: “Christian music stations to replace Go 95.3 and 96.3 FM in April” [Star Tribune]

Attention Prince fans: “How Prince won the Super Bowl” [Anil Dash]