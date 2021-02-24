Minnesota Supreme Court rules in favor of PolyMet on permit issue

Airing grievances. The Associated Press’ Steve Karnowski reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed an appeals court’s rejection of a critical air emissions permit for the planned PolyMet copper-nickel mine and sent the case back for further proceedings. The Supreme Court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was not required under federal law to investigate allegations by environmental groups and a Native American tribe of ‘sham permitting.’”

Rough terrain. MPR’s Dan Charles reports: “Farming has destroyed a lot of the rich soil of America’s Midwestern prairie. A team of scientists just came up with a staggering new estimate for just how much has disappeared. The most fertile topsoil is entirely gone from a third of all the land devoted to growing crops across the upper Midwest, the scientists say. Some of their colleagues, however, remain skeptical about the methods that produced this result.”

Smart money. WCCO reports: “The University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health is using its largest philanthropic gift ever to establish a center for antiracism research. The university announced Wednesday that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota donated $5 million to start the Center for Antiracism Research and Health Equity. Serving as the center’s founding director will be associate professor Rachel Hardeman, a Minneapolis native and internationally recognized scholar in the fields of health equity and reproductive health.”

Alt-policing. The Minnesota Daily’s Jasmine Snow reports: “In line with recent citywide efforts to explore policing alternatives in public safety, a branch under the Southeast Como Improvement Association (SECIA) is working to become a resource for the neighborhood’s residents. Established in October of last year, Como Cares is a neighborhood safety organization hoping to provide safe and effective police-adjacent resources to Southeast Como residents. Cody Hoerning, the group’s co-founder and SECIA board member, said Como Cares was created from a philosophy of ‘watching out for your neighbors as opposed to just watching them.’”

Article continues after advertisement

Veterans testify on behalf of legalizing marijuana. WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reports: “Veterans told a House committee Tuesday why [cannabis] should be more widely accessible. ‘Daily I deal with excruciating back pain,’ [Alex] Miller said. He said he was a combat medic in the National Guard. ‘I pushed through every ounce of pain to the point where I was breaking myself,’ Miller said. He testified that marijuana was the one thing that paused his pain.”

Bubbling to the surface. VolumeOne’s Rebecca Mennecke reports: “Minneapolis-based graphic designer Melanie G. S. Walby explores Toni Morrison’s analogy of racism to an idyllic fishbowl in her new design exhibit, ‘Clear Water,’ which runs from Feb. 1 through March 7 at the Foster Gallery at UW-Eau Claire.”

In other news…

Bait switch: “As trumpeter swans die, Minnesota lawmakers consider banning lead jigs and fishing tackle” [Star Tribune]

Red light: “Target To Delay On-Site Return Of 12,000 Twin Cities HQ Workers” [WCCO]

Pass the spinach: “UMN research links early iron deficiency with long-term mental health impacts” [Minnesota Daily]

Independent together: “Rumi helps people with disabilities find compatible roommates” [Fox9]

Model Minnesotan: “Audition video: Marine on St. Croix woman with Down syndrome aims for Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue” [Pioneer Press]

Kudos: “Star Tribune honored with prestigious George Polk Award for Floyd coverage” [Star Tribune]

Today on MinnPost