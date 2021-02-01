Minnesota to cut number of vaccine sites, expand availability of doses for seniors

Jeremy Olson of the Star Tribune writes: “Mass state COVID-19 vaccination events will be scaled back in Minnesota this week in order to give more doses to medical providers who can reach out to more of their patients. Exact details will be announced Monday, but Minnesota will be scaling back, at least temporarily, from the nine vaccine pilot sites it offered in each of the last two weeks. … The distribution plan this week will result in ‘significantly more vaccine specifically allocated for Minnesotans age 65+ than any previous week,’ a state health official said in an e-mail Sunday.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a mother and her two children Saturday in St. Paul. According to St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, a SWAT team arrested the 26-year-old male suspect around 7:25 p.m. Sunday at an apartment building on the 2100 block of Wilson Avenue in St. Paul. No other information on the suspect was immediately available. According to a police account of the homicide, officers found a woman and her two children with gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon at a home on the 700 block of Jessie Street while responding to a medical emergency.”

Says Ben Kamisar for NBC News, “Michael Osterholm, a top epidemiologist who advised President Joe Biden’s transition team on the coronavirus pandemic, said Sunday that the U.S. needs to ‘call an audible’ with its vaccination program, prioritizing a rush to give a single dose to as many people as possible ahead of a likely surge of cases attributed to more contagious mutations of the virus.

The Star Tribune’s Mara Klecker reports, “Minneapolis teachers challenging part of the school district’s reopening plans celebrated a victory on the eve of their return to in-person work. Staff who previously had work-from-home accommodations, or are applying for them, will not have to return to in-person work on Monday, according to a temporary restraining order issued by the Hennepin County District Court on Saturday. ”

The AP’s Amy Forliti writes: “After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. … Opponents of the Line 3 replacement pipeline in Minnesota are stepping up pressure on Biden. More than 100,000 people have signed a petition — promoted by Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York – calling on Biden to revoke a water permit.”

Mary Jo Webster and Shannon Prather of the Star Tribune say, “St. Paul and Ramsey County have given away more than $12.7 million in emergency grants to about 1,300 small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, with leaders emphasizing the need for both speed and equity in distributing those funds. Despite efforts to be fair — St. Paul used a blind lottery system, Ramsey County funded every qualified applicant in the first two rounds and both promoted their programs in multiple languages — some historically underserved areas of the capital city still came out behind.”

An AP story says, “National Weather Service officials said Sunday that a winter storm moving across southeastern Wisconsin along with a system earlier in the week and lake-effect precipitation has left Milwaukee and other areas with snow depth totals not seen in 10 years. Up to 10 inches of snow has fallen in parts of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, the weather service said. Combined with heavy snow from Tuesday, there are snow depth totals above 15 inches in many areas near Lake Michigan.”

In the Pioneer Press, Molly Guthrey writes: “It was a midnight chat over Zoom that led Josh Ellingson and his friends to find the 2021 Pioneer Press Treasure Hunt medallion on Sunday. Ellingson, of Apple Valley, was part of the crew that found the medallion last year as well. That’s about all that was the same: During the pandemic, in a hunt protocol that was reviewed and approved by the Minnesota Department of Health, the Pioneer Press asked that hunting groups limit themselves to three members. We also required masks to be worn and social distancing to be maintained.”