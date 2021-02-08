Minnesota workplace safety inspectors inundated with complaints

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett and Joe Carlson say, “Minnesota workplace safety inspectors have been inundated with a historic level of complaints from employees worried about COVID-19. Yet there is no specific work-safety standard for infectious disease. Connecting COVID-19 deaths to workplaces is murky at best. And all workplaces have become potentially dangerous, increasing the stakes while pinching state resources. … The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) saw a 63% increase in complaints from March 1 through the end of 2020 compared with the prior year — a surge driven by COVID-19.”

Another MPR story, this from Andrew Krueger says, “A stretch of state highway in western Minnesota that’s been closed for nearly two years because it’s sliding down a hillside may be abandoned and removed. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the slope along Highway 67 at Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls is failing deep underground — and would require an estimated $30 million to repair. … Given the cost, and the ‘significant environmental, historical and cultural impacts’ of making the extensive repairs, MnDOT is instead recommending rerouting Highway 67 onto existing state and county roads, to maintain the highway link between Granite Falls and Echo.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Police have arrested a Little Falls man in connection with the death of his wife. According to the Little Falls Police Department, Jonathan Greyblood, 30, was booked into the Morrison County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not been formally charged. The suspect’s wife, 37-year-old Jeanine L. Greyblood, was found dead just south of Little Falls around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police say her death was ‘under suspicious circumstances.’ Police say Jonathan Greyblood called to report his wife had gone missing on Saturday.”

In the Star Tribune, Patrick Kennedy writes: “Minneapolis Public Schools announced Sunday that pre-K and kindergarten students will return for in-classroom learning as planned. Students haven’t been in classrooms since last spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them into distance learning. The district said in an e-mail that temperatures are not expected to dip below its threshold for suspending in-person schooling.”

The Pioneer Press’ Kristi Belcamino writes: “A car stolen from a St. Paul Walgreens store on Sunday evening had a 6-year-old girl inside, police say. Officers found the car abandoned a couple of blocks away near Macalester Street and Niles Avenue a short time later, and the girl was found unharmed nearby, according to a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department. The woman who owned the car was inside the store at 1585 Randolph Ave. when the idling car was stolen, and she reported the theft.”