Minnesotans expected to see significant rise in home heating costs

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Minnesotans largely made it through last week’s cold snap with their gas service uninterrupted. … But the state’s big energy companies, Xcel and Centerpoint, told regulators Tuesday they paid far more than expected to their own suppliers to keep the hydrocarbons flowing. At a Public Utilities Commission meeting, Amy Liberkowski, Xcel’s Director of Regulatory Pricing and Analysis, said the company had predicted that the average residential customer would burn about $50 worth of natural gas this month. That forecast was low. ‘We’re preliminarily thinking that we incurred about $300 per residential customer to procure that natural gas to serve them,’ Liberkowski said. Centerpoint executives said its costs were on par with Xcel’s, though the energy company still is working on the numbers.”

The New York Times’ Tim Arango and Katie Benner report: A new federal grand jury has been empaneled in Minneapolis and the Justice Department has called new witnesses as part of its investigation of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who will go on trial in state court next month on a murder charge for the death of George Floyd, according to two people with direct knowledge of the investigation. The fresh slate of witnesses subpoenaed to give testimony about Mr. Chauvin is an early sign that the federal investigation into the death of Mr. Floyd, which began last year and then languished, is being reinvigorated under the administration of President Biden.

Also from MPR, this by Jon Collins: With the first trial stemming from the killing of George Floyd set to begin in less than two weeks, a state appeals court says it will fast-track a request from the Minnesota Attorney General’s office to consider reinstating a third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. … Prosecutors had unsuccessfully asked Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to reinstate the third-degree murder charge in Chauvin’s case. Chauvin is already facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 killing of Floyd, and his trial is poised to begin with jury selection March 8.

The Star Tribune’s Faiza Mahamud reports, “The Minneapolis City Council is reviving a hotly contested idea to address the housing crunch: rent control. Council Members Jeremiah Ellison and Cam Gordon and Council President Lisa Bender introduced two charter amendments that would ask voters to cap rent hikes in Minneapolis, a move they say will protect tenants in the city from ‘egregious and unaffordable rent increases.’ The council will hold a public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday about the proposals and could vote as soon as Friday to send the “rent stabilization” amendments to the Minneapolis Charter Commission for review.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: At a time of global crisis, evolving technology, stressed city coffers and growing concerns about crime and inequality, [St. Paul Mayor Melvin] Carter is officially launching his re-election campaign on Thursday with a kickoff event that his campaign said aims to connect residents to resources they need during the pandemic, and to each other. Under the hashtag #RunSTP, Carter is promoting a virtual gathering where residents will share ideas for how to improve the city, as well as how they’ll volunteer to execute their vision, against the most unusual backdrop that perhaps any St. Paul mayor has faced since at least World War II.

In the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth writes: A Mayo Clinic doctor, a professional engineer, a lawyer and an incumbent are among eight finalists for four open seats on the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents. At a joint meeting Tuesday, the Minnesota House and Senate higher education committees picked two finalists for each of the four seats on the university’s governing board, teeing up a final vote by the full Legislature. The U’s 12 regents are elected to staggered six-year terms and are tasked with approving major policies such as tuition increases and an annual budget of about $4 billion. The unpaid board is made up of one member from each of the state’s eight congressional districts and four selected at-large.

This from WCCO-TV, “U.S. home prices surged at the fastest pace in nearly seven years in December, fueled by low mortgage rates and Americans moving from urban apartments to houses in the suburbs. Minneapolis, Minnesota was no exception. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, climbed 10.1% in December from a year earlier. The year-end jump was the biggest since April 2014 and follows a strong 9.2% year-over-year gain in November. Home prices climbed 14.4% in Phoenix and 13% in Seattle. Meanwhile, Minneapolis saw a 10.2% jump in December, just slightly over the index average.”

WCCO-TV’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “The pandemic may seem like a good time to take on some projects around the house — but if you’re planning to build or renovate, it will cost you. The National Association of Home Builders says the price of lumber has shot up more than 180% since last spring, with the spike causing ‘the price of an average new single-family home to increase by more than $24,000 since April 17, 2020.’… The demand for new homes, remodeling and DIY projects is raging, but lumber supply is limited, so costs have skyrocketed. Tariffs also play a role.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “The medium-range forecast maps did an excellent job forecasting the bitter Arctic outbreak a couple of weeks in advance. If they are right again this time, some locations in Minnesota could see the first 50s of the season between about March 7 and 10.”