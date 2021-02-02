New policy requires Minneapolis police to keep body cameras on when talking privately

An AP story says, “The Minneapolis mayor and police chief said Monday that officers will no longer be allowed to turn off their body cameras to talk privately when they respond to calls, one of several changes implemented following George Floyd’s death in police custody. The new policy outlined by Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo states that although officers cannot deactivate their cameras while an event is in progress, conversations about performance or tactics can still be edited out prior to public release of any video.”

The Star Tribune Chao Xiong writes: The attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd’s death, is asking the Minnesota Court of Appeals to dismiss a plea from prosecutors to move his trial from March to the summertime. Attorney Eric Nelson argued in a motion filed over the weekend that prosecutors missed a deadline to ask the Court of Appeals to intervene in the case. He did not address prosecutors’ argument that moving the trial was an urgent matter of public health due to COVID-19.

Also from the AP, this by Steve Karnowski: Minnesota House Democrats launched a push Monday to legalize recreational marijuana and automatically expunge most minor cannabis convictions, framing the issue as crucial to narrow racial disparities in the legal system. ‘The issue of legalizing cannabis, creating a fair, regulated marketplace, addressing the deep inequities in our criminal justice system, is a mainstream, bipartisan, broadly supported issue,’ Democratic House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, said at a news conference. … Minnesota is one of many states that allow medical marijuana, but its restrictions are some of the country’s strictest.

Also in the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth reports, “Qualifying Minnesota high school seniors would be automatically accepted into some local colleges and universities through a new admissions program Gov. Tim Walz wants to create as part of his budget plan. … The initiative, dubbed ‘Direct Admissions Minnesota,’ would be piloted with 10 K-12 schools. It’s meant to increase access for students, particularly students of color, by simplifying the admissions process and putting them on the path to a college education.”

For the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: Woodbury police say a dog that was stolen along with its family’s car on Sunday was later recovered. The Labradoodle named Violet was found in St. Paul, police said Monday. Violet’s owners received a call that the dog was tied to a parked vehicle outside an apartment complex. They were able to meet the caller and a police officer to recover Violet. Investigators say four suspects were working as a team Sunday in several car thefts.

Says Adam Uren for BringMeTheNews, “Three Minnesota TV news stations are set to be under new ownership after their parent company announced its $925 million sale to a firm in Georgia. Quincy Media Inc. confirmed to shareholders Monday that it’s being sold to Atlanta-based Gray Television, Inc., with the sale expected to be confirmed in the second or third quarter of 2021. The sale includes all of the company’s TV properties, with the Minnesota-based stations affected being CBS 3 (KDLH) and KBJR 6 in Duluth, and KTTC in Rochester.”

The Star Tribune’s Rick Nelson says, “Minnesotans have relatively low access to national fast food chains. That’s one of several takeaways from a recent study conducted by NiceRx that uses Census Bureau data to break down the number of fast-food restaurants per capita, then ranks that information on a state-by-state basis. Minnesota’s place is near the bottom, at No. 42. The lowest? Alaska, then Wyoming, South Dakota, Wisconsin and, in a tie, Idaho and Florida. Hawaii, New York, Maryland, Nevada and Ohio have the highest number of fast-food restaurants per capita.”

An AP story says, “A South Dakota lawmaker said fellow Republicans are pressuring her to withdraw a bill that would require Gov. Kristi Noem to disclose taxpayer funds used for her travel security on the campaign trail. Rep. Taffy Howard, the Rapid City Republican who introduced the bill, said she has faced backlash including text message attacks and fellow Republicans rescinding support after hearing from the governor’s office. … [Noem’s] administration has refused to disclose to media outlets how much it costs to send Highway Patrol troopers with the governor as she has traveled the country campaigning for Trump and fundraising for her campaign.”