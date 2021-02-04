Osterholm warns of another possible ‘major surge’ in COVID-19 cases

At KSTP-TV Alex Jokich reports, “Dr. Michael Osterholm, a University of Minnesota infectious disease expert, warned Minnesota lawmakers Wednesday about the possibility of another ‘major surge’ in COVID-19 cases, as new variants of the virus start to spread in the United States. ‘I think the darkest days of the pandemic are yet to come, and I share that because of the new variants, these new mutated viruses that are surely causing a challenge’, Dr. Osterholm said during a meeting of the Minnesota House Health Finance and Policy Committee.”

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Minnesota environmental regulators are pushing forward with proposed ‘clean car’ rules, despite strong opposition from many Republican legislators. The state Pollution Control Agency’s proposed new standards have two primary goals: The first is to reduce Minnesota’s greenhouse gas emissions, to which transportation is now the largest contributor. The second goal is to increase electric vehicle options for Minnesota consumers.”

Also at KSTP, Chris Long says, “The Minnesota Wild will not play at least their next four scheduled games after five more players on the team were added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol List. Team captain Jared Spurgeon, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Nick Bjugstad were added Wednesday, and Marcus Foligno also remains on the list. The team will close facilities through at least Feb. 9.”

The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson writes: “Minnesota senators on Wednesday took up a proposal to block transgender girls from participating in school sporting activities designated for girls and women, a move the bill’s opponents called ‘unconstitutional and just plain wrong.’ … If approved, the bill would prevent transgender students who identify as female from participating in school sports or activities for women and girls. Supporters said it was crucial to maintain athletic competition between women and girls whose gender matched their biological sex at birth. They said failing to do so could create an unfair advantage.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “Two of Minnesota’s biggest food companies are pushing the farmers they work with to grow crops in a way that is better for the environment. Agriculture is the top source of pollution in America’s rivers and streams, and along with forestry, farming is responsible for 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. New goals from General Mills and Cargill aim to put a dent in those problems by transforming the way some 11 million acres of land are cultivated in the coming decade. But the Fortune 500 companies are letting individual farmers decide exactly how to achieve those goals.”

The AP reports: “Prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday for a new arrest warrant for an Illinois teen charged with shooting three people, killing two of them, during a protest over police brutality in Wisconsin after he apparently violated his bail conditions. Kyle Rittenhouse failed to inform the court of his change of address within 48 hours of moving, Kenosha County prosecutors alleged in a motion filed with Judge Bruce Schroeder. The motion asks Schroeder to issue an arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s bail by $200,000. Rittenhouse is charged with multiple counts, including homicide, in connection with the protests in August in Kenosha. The demonstrations began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic disturbance, leaving him paralzyed from the waist down.”

For The Hill, Rachel Frazin writes, “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday urged President Biden to block the construction of a pipeline that would cross through her state to carry oil from Canada to Wisconsin after a court refused to temporarily block its construction. Omar, in a letter to Biden, invoked both climate change and tribal rights issues. ‘I joined millions of Americans celebrating your announcement to withdraw permits for the Keystone XL pipeline,’ the congresswoman wrote. ‘I ask that you extend this scrutiny to another massive fossil fuel infrastructure project that will have a comparable impact on our planet: the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline currently being constructed across Minnesota.’”

Article continues after advertisement

Fpr MPR, Paul Huttner is saying, “Minnesota’s other winter weather shoe is about to land with a thud. Thursday brings snow and wind to eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. This weekend brings the coldest air of the winter season. … Forecast models gauge the coldest temperatures this weekend between about minus 15 and minus 30 across Minnesota. But they also often underestimate the magnitude of extreme events. My best assessment is that temperatures will range between minus 15 and minus 20 in the Twin Cities Sunday and Monday mornings. Minus 30s seem likely up north. Some of the colder nooks and crannies could approach minus 40.”

A Star Tribune story by Paul Walsh says, “An Andover woman went on a nearly $1 million spending spree with her employer’s credit card over a 10-year stretch, paying for far-flung travel, tanning and salon services, and other indulgences, according to charges. Kathryn L. Gilgenbach, 38, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with seven counts of theft by swindle in connection with the scheme that stretched from 2009 until 2019, even after she was fired from her accounting position with a wheelchair accessibility van dealer in Roseville. … . Statements spanning throughout the decade showed she made unauthorized purchases totaling $930,230.93.”

Says Ricardo Torres of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “Foxconn Technology Group is in breach of contract for failing to construct a high-tech screen plant in Mount Pleasant, while local governments spent hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for the project, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a real estate development company. Hintz Real Estate Development Co. claims Foxconn is in breach of its contract by failing to construct a Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility, employ local workers in manufacturing and construction ‘to the extent agreed’, and failing to make capital investments in the county and village ‘to the extent agreed.’”

The Star Tribune’s Chris Riemenschneider tells us, “When the pandemic hit last March, Bauhaus Brew Labs had barrels of beer intended for restaurants and bars that needed to be sold or (gasp!) dumped. Crowlers helped save the day. …Crowlers are the big 25.4-ounce cans you used to see only in back-corner coolers of taprooms or listed at the bottom of menus. Other states boast 32-ounce versions. But crowlers quickly rose in popularity during the COVID-19 shutdown, when to-go sales became essential for breweries’ survival. Ten months later, Bauhaus and other medium to small breweries across Minnesota are still heavily relying on them.”