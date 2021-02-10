Target joins other retailers in paying employees to get COVID vaccine

Boosting participation. KSTP reports: “Target announced on Wednesday it will offer all hourly employees up to four hours of pay to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In a news release, the Minneapolis-based company said the compensation covers up to two hours for each dose and will help cover transportation to and from the vaccination site. Target said it would pay for $15 worth of Lyft rides each way from appointments.”

Don’t forget about their taxing and spending. Politico’s Ally Mutnick and Melanie Zanona reports: “[National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom] Emmer charted out his road map for the 2022 midterms, which includes a list of 47 Democratic seats to target and a messaging blueprint: Tag Democrats as jobs-killing socialists and stress the GOP’s commitment to reopening schools and protecting the gas and energy sector. … ‘During the cycle, we might run into some unexpected things, much like you do in a game when somebody gets hurt,” said Emmer, a former hockey player and coach from Minnesota. “You might have to make minor adjustments.’”

More like Allosaurus Considered. NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly reports: “An 8-year-old from Minneapolis recently pointed out a big problem with NPR’s oldest news show, All Things Considered. Leo Shidla wrote to his local NPR station: ‘My name is Leo and I am 8 years old. I listen to All Things Considered in the car with mom. I listen a lot. … please talk more about dinosaurs and cool things.’ To remedy the situation, All Things Considered invited Leo to ask some questions about dinosaurs to Ashley Poust, a research associate at the San Diego Natural History Museum.”

Supreme Court win for environmental groups. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “State law gives environmental groups the right to sue Minneapolis for failing to complete an environmental review before approving the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning. Smart Growth Minneapolis, the Audubon Chapter of Minneapolis, and Minnesota Citizens for the Protection of Migratory Birds sued the city under the Minnesota Environmental Rights Act (MERA) in December 2018, just days before the City Council approved the long-range planning document.”

U of M sees connection between iron deficiency and mental health issues. WJON’s Abby Faulkner reports: “’Little metals like iron and zinc and copper and iodine are really important for the functioning of the body, and especially the development of the brain,’ explains Dr. Michael Georgieff, Professor of Pediatrics at the University of Minnesota. ‘In the brain, it actually affects a lot of processes. One is just the energy of the brain; in order for the brain to have energy to make all the branches and connections, and all of those neurons connecting with one another, you need iron to feed the energy of the brain.‘”

More from the U: “Study by UMN researcher finds discrimination can lead to anxiety disorders” [Minnesota Daily]

Grand re-opening: “Cub Foods store off Lake Street, destroyed by rioting, reopens Wednesday” [Star Tribune]

Do-over: “After pause on planning, St. Paul Public Schools drafts new five-year construction plan” [Pioneer Press]

David Attenborough voice: “Patience is a virtue: How northern Minnesota wolves ambush their prey” [MPR]

Drive-thru: “Semi-truck plows through Shooks Town Hall” [Bemidji Pioneer]

