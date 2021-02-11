Then-U.S. Attorney General Barr rejected Chauvin plea deal days after George Floyd was killed

Tim Arango writes for The New York Times: “It was three days after George Floyd died in police custody last May, and businesses in the Twin Cities were on fire. Police officers were shooting rubber bullets and tear gas to hold back protesters, their anger fueled by a cellphone video of Mr. Floyd, a Black man, gasping for breath under the knee of a white officer. As soldiers prepared to take to the streets, the officer, Derek Chauvin, believed that the case against him was so devastating that he agreed to plead guilty to third-degree murder. As part of the deal, officials now say, he was willing to go to prison for more than 10 years. … But at the last minute, according to new details laid out by three law enforcement officials, the deal fell apart after William P. Barr, the attorney general at the time, rejected the arrangement. … An official said Mr. Barr worried that a plea deal, so early in the process and before a full investigation had concluded, would be perceived as too lenient by the growing number of protesters across America.”

WCCO-TV reports, “The Wright County attorney says the suspect in a mass shooting at a Buffalo, Minnesota clinic will face multiple charges, including both murder and attempted murder. The shooting at an Allina clinic Tuesday morning sent five people to the hospital. One later died, and friends have identified her as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay. North Memorial Health said early Wednesday evening that of the three victims still hospitalized, ‘one is in critical condition, one is in fair condition and one is in good condition.’”

A story by Jimmy Lovrien in the Duluth News Tribune says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday said state regulators correctly applied drinking-water standards to groundwater when issuing a permit to an Iron Range mine in 2018. The decision reverses a 2019 Minnesota Court of Appeals decision that said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency failed in interpreting state water-quality rules in its 2018 permit to U.S. Steel’s Minntac iron ore mine and pellet plant. The lower court said at the time that drinking-water standards do not apply to groundwater and, therefore, the MPCA couldn’t issue permits with conditions setting groundwater as that class of drinking water.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “After serious crime was up 15 percent last year in St. Paul compared with 2019, this year is ‘off to a little bit of a concerning start,’ [St. Paul Police Assistant Chief Robert] Thomasser told council members. He said there have been 73 more serious crimes so far this year vs. the same period last year. The situation in St. Paul isn’t unique — cities across the nation are also seeing crime increases during the coronavirus pandemic. Police Chief Todd Axtell is at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., now, talking to other police leaders about what they’re facing and how they’re responding.”

Article continues after advertisement

At MPR, David Montgomery writes, “Minnesota is now on its eighth straight day of downward-trending vaccination rates. Now, some of that decline is probably due to the fact that Minnesota’s heartening spike in vaccinations the last week of January was unsustainable. It looks like vaccinations are trending down when in fact they might just be returning to normal after a one-time surge. … So far, most rural parts of Minnesota have the highest vaccination rates, while the Twin Cities metro area has among the lowest.”

At KSTP-TV Tommy Wiita says, “Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Friday. Residents can schedule a vaccine appointment via Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available while allocation lasts. According to a release, as of Wednesday, the Walmart scheduling system has experienced technical difficulties following a surge of appointments. The team is working to resolve the matter, which is not expected to affect the program launch on Friday. As directed by state officials, vaccines at retail pharmacies in Minnesota are currently limited to those 65 and older.”

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus writes: “Minnesota is rolling out an ambitious statewide strategy to tackle the toxic cancer-linked ‘forever chemicals’ polluting the state’s rivers, lakes and drinking water. Minnesota’s PFAS Blueprint would move the state well beyond its environmental damages settlement with 3M Co. to nail the sources of ongoing contamination, prevent it and clean it up. The plan calls for clearly designating the entire class of man-made chemicals called PFAS as a “hazardous substance” in state law, for example, and would require companies to disclose any PFAS they use to regulators.”

The AP says, “A new legal challenge to Gov. Tony Evers’ latest mask mandate is before the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The challenge was filed less than a week after the Legislature struck down a previous order and the Democratic governor quickly issued a new one. Prominent Republican donor Jere Fabick asked the court late Tuesday to issue a temporary injunction to block the mask order that Evers issued on Feb. 4.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Two Minneapolis teens will have their PopSockets designs sold at Best Buy as part of the store’s Black History Month celebration. The 18-year-olds, whose first names are Dredrick and Weslyn, both participate in the Hope Community Best Buy Teen Tech Center in Minneapolis, and were among the four winning designs in a collaboration between Best Buy and PopSockets, which makes removable grips for cellphones and other devices. As part of the program, designers from PopSockets mentored teens to create their own designs.”