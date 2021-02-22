Twins propose allowing 10,000 fans at Target Field for home games

For the Star Tribune, Rochelle Olson writes: “The Minnesota Twins are unveiling new plans and partners aimed at preparing the ballpark for a big comeback and persuading state officials that they will be ready to host fans for the 2021 season. The team submitted to the state detailed plans of its attempt to keep fans safe and virus-free during games at Target Field. The plan would allow roughly 25%, about 10,000 fans, into the ballpark for each game. The team hopes those numbers could increase throughout the season as more Minnesotans get vaccinated.”

Related. For The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Dylan Thomas says, “As barriers go up around Minneapolis government buildings in anticipation of the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, downtown office building managers and their tenants are forming their own plans for the weeks ahead. … [Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer] noted that the trial will coincide with the first inklings of downtown’s hoped-for post-pandemic recovery. The Minnesota Twins are aiming to invite up to 10,000 fans to Target Field for home games, which resume April 8, and Cramer said he expects that to help reanimate downtown streets and businesses.”

Also the Star Tribune, Janet Moore writes: “Police fatally shot a theft and carjacking suspect who led officers on a high-speed chase from Blaine to Isanti County on Sunday afternoon. A second suspect who was not injured was arrested, according to Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany. A police officer was hospitalized with minor injuries. … Police said they responded to a call involving a possible theft at the Kohl’s department store in Blaine just before 1 p.m. The two suspects abandoned a stolen vehicle, fled on foot and then carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint nearby, leading police on a 40-mile high-speed chase through Anoka and Isanti counties, Podany said.”

For FOX 9, Theo Keith says, “Tim Milner saw the federal money as a godsend last spring. Milner, who owns JIT Powder Coating in Farmington, got a $500,000 forgivable loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program last spring as his sales plummeted during the pandemic-fueled recession. … Milner used it to keep all 65 of his workers on the payroll and wasn’t required to repay the money under the terms of the program. Yet he and other Minnesota business owners are now getting hit with surprise tax bills, because the state taxes forgivable loans.”

KSTP-TV’s Crystal Bui reports: “Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is continuing to work to root out misinformation about the coronavirus vaccine. At a news conference Sunday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Klobuchar urged the public to only follow medical advice from credible sources. … She says the misinformation is spreading on platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and it’s creating consequences. … And while it’s someone’s right to choose whether they want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Klobuchar says it’s the misinformation on social media that needs to be dealt with. She says she’s communicated with many online platforms, asking them to remove any misleading information. ‘In the funding in this coronavirus package that we’re going back to work on, there’s significant funding to combat misinformation,’ she said. Klobuchar says it’s about $1 billion in funding; some of that money could end up going to set-up a full-time ‘misinformation task force’ at the Department of Homeland Security.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “The first donation, a check for $5,000, arrived in 2005. The following year, the Washington County Library system received another check for $5,000. Like the first, it arrived via the U.S. Postal Service with a return address listing a trust company in Sioux Falls, S.D. The only stipulation: Library officials must respect the donor’s anonymity. The following year, a $20,000 check arrived. It was from the same trust company and had the same stipulation. Over the years, the donations grew. The library received checks for $25,000 in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Since 2011, checks for $30,000 have arrived every year like clockwork. Over the past 17 years, the library has received $435,000 from the same mysterious donor.”

Says Frankie Carlson for The Minnesota Daily: “For years people have questioned the reliability of Wikipedia because anyone can submit entries on the site. For Black Lunch Table, that’s exactly the point. Black Lunch Table recently partnered with four Minneapolis art institutions for a Wikipedia edit-a-thon, a volunteer event focused on writing Wikipedia biographies for Black artists across the country, during the first weekend of February. The Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia), the Walker Art Center, the Weisman Art Museum and the Minnesota Museum of American Art all collaborated on this event. Black Lunch Table (BLT) is a nationwide history archiving project focused on creating and documenting a dialogue within the Black community as well as empowering the works and histories of Black artists.”

The Star Tribune Joe Carlson reports, “About 18,000 people have filed workers’ compensation claims, saying they contracted COVID-19 while working in Minnesota. Half of the claims have been paid so far. But state data show none of those paid are from the state’s largest meat-processing plants, where some of the state’s biggest workplace outbreaks occurred. The meat processing plants have had 935 claims filed for COVID. ‘I’ve never seen numbers that dramatic,’ said John Malone, a workers’ compensation attorney with Malone & Atchison in St. Cloud and Edina. ‘There are certainly claims that are disfavored and routinely litigated. But to accept zero out of 935 is shocking to me.’”

The Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick writes: “Roughly 90 minutes after Minnesota fell 103-99 to the Knicks on Sunday night in New York, head coach Ryan Saunders was out of a job. The Timberwolves announced Saunders was relieved of his duties at 10 p.m. Immediately after, multiple national reports came out that current Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch was set to become Minnesota’s next bench boss. Saunders took over for Tom Thibodeau on an interim basis when Thibodeau was let go in the middle of the 2018-19 season. Saunders was then promoted to the full-time job by President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas after an extensive search process the following summer. Overall, Saunders exits Minnesota with a 43-94 overall record.”