Twitter bans MyPillow company account

@MyPillowUSA down. The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports: “Twitter banned MyPillow’s company account on Monday after founder Mike Lindell commandeered it to post several missives targeting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, one week after Lindell was permanently banned from the platform himself. … An archived version of the Chaska-based company’s Twitter page shows several posts attacking Dorsey that appear to be written by Lindell, in a stark departure from previous tweets promoting beach towels and bath mats. … In one post Monday afternoon, MyPillow’s account tweeted: ‘Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out! We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!’”

An exhausting problem. KARE’s Charmaine Nero reports: “Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide, including several neighborhoods around the Twin Cities. … ‘Starting about January of 2020, Minneapolis realized there was a sharp uptick in thefts of catalytic converters,’ said Minneapolis Police Department Spokesman John Elder. … Elder says they’ve seen a significant increase in thieves targeting cars and SUVs. … The converter is part of an exhaust system that contains platinum, rhodium and other precious metals. According to insurance companies, the converter can be sold to scrap yards for up to $200, depending on the market value.”

Pandemic a bad time to drop insurance. KSTP’s Josh Skluzacek report: “The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that new research indicates Minnesota’s uninsured rate held steady in the first half of 2020, despite the economic shock of the pandemic. … The state’s uninsured rate stayed at about 5% through July 2020. Economic downturns typically result in higher rates of uninsurance, MDH said.”

Reconnect Rondo? The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “A lifetime ago, construction of Interstate 94 carved a deep trench through a historically middle-class Black neighborhood in St. Paul, destroying properties by the hundreds. More than 600 Black families were forced to relocate, and many never saw just compensation for their losses. … ‘My story of Rondo begins when I saw my father cry for the first and only time,’ said Marvin Anderson, whose father built 12 apartment homes with a group of fellow railroad chefs, only to receive a fraction of the buildings’ official valuations when they were taken down. … Anderson, a former state law librarian who was a young man when I-94 uprooted his childhood haunts in the 1960s, has long dreamed of doing what some have called impossible — restoring the Rondo neighborhood, almost street by street. … On Tuesday afternoon, he made his pitch to state lawmakers. His vision calls for a ‘land bridge’ of sorts that would create a giant cap over I-94 in St. Paul for several blocks between Lexington Parkway and Dale Street.”

Article continues after advertisement

Related: Will MnDOT be responsive to communities’ I-94 non-expansion demands?

There may be a pattern here… For the Marshall Project and the New York Times, Jamiles Lartey and Abbie Vansickle report: “Nearly three years before the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd as he cried that he couldn’t breathe last May, Zoya Code found herself in a similar position: handcuffed facedown on the ground, with Chauvin’s knee on her. … The officer had answered a call of a domestic dispute at her home, and Code said he forced her down when she tried to pull away. … ‘He just stayed on my neck,’ ignoring her desperate pleas to get off, Code said. Frustrated and upset, she challenged him to press harder. ‘Then he did. Just to shut me up,’ she said. … Last week, a judge in Minnesota ruled that prosecutors could present the details of her 2017 arrest in their case against the former officer, who was charged with second-degree unintentional murder in Floyd’s death.”

In other news…

Is it safe? “Minnesota elementary schools are reopening—whether or not teachers are ready.” [Sahan Journal]

A warm year: “Ice cover on the Great Lakes reaches near-record low for January” [Duluth News Tribune]

Facing the music: “‘We need help’: Minnesota should step in to supplement federal grants, music venues say” [The Current]

Beargrease update: “John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon: Letzring pulls into lead” [Duluth News Tribune]

Acute need: “Cut off from rest of U.S. by Canada, Minnesota’s Northwest Angle builds a 22-mile ice road” [KARE]

Today on MinnPost