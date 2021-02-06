‘Untenable crossroads’: Minnesota hospital group criticizes state’s vaccine distribution system

For MPR, Catherine Rickert says: “A coalition of Minnesota’s hospitals says the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution system is hurting patients, and is asking the state Health Department give more shots to health care providers. In a letter to Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, the Minnesota Hospital Association wrote that some clinics haven’t received doses in days, leaving them unable to vaccinate its oldest, most vulnerable patients. ‘Despite our ongoing partnership and our tireless efforts to work in concert with the state, we believe the vaccine allocation process has reached an untenable crossroads,’ wrote the association’s President Dr. Rahul Koranne. ‘The lottery system is hurting patients and communities and allocations to health care providers must increase.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “Gov. Tim Walz on Friday issued an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide public safety help to Minneapolis and St. Paul during the upcoming trials of the former Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd. The move comes after officials from both cities urged Walz to call upon National Guard members to provide a visible presence and be available as needed as public interest increases surrounding the former officers’ trials, starting in March with Derek Chauvin’s second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for the May 25 death of Floyd in South Minneapolis.”

In the Star Tribune, Chris Serres reports: “Minnesotans who believe they or their loved ones were harmed by hospitals or nursing homes during the pandemic would face a significant new hurdle if they tried to hold them accountable in the courts under a bill introduced this week in the Legislature. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Michelle Benson, R-Ham Lake, would shield health care providers from a wide range of lawsuits and government sanctions over care decisions made since the start of the pandemic last March. The sweeping liability protections would extend to hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and any health care professional, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.”

WCCO-TV’s Jennier Mayerle reports: “A new documentary gives viewers an inside look at Minneapolis Police. The director of ‘Women in Blue’ had full access to the department for three years. The film focuses on race, gender and violence in policing. Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau gave the green light for director Deirdre Fishel in 2017.…Fishel says she pursued the documentary to explore what women bring to the profession, after learning studies show women use less force.”

Article continues after advertisement

The AP reports: “The U.S. Coast Guard and several other agencies rescued 66 people stranded on ice floes in a bay in northeastern Wisconsin. Ice boats and helicopters were used to bring the people who were ice fishing to safety Thursday in Door County. Three separate ice floes broke away after cracks developed between the shore and groups of people, the Coast Guard said. High winds associated with an approaching winter storm pushed the floes further from shore. No one was injured.”