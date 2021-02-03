Video shows MPD officers using similar tactics three weeks before Floyd killing

The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix writes: “Three weeks before he planted his knee on George Floyd’s neck, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin responded to a report of a woman being held hostage by armed men in a South Side apartment. Along with officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Luis Realivasquez, Chauvin marched into the building as a Black man named Adrian Drakeford walked out. …Without a word, they tackled him to the ground outside the apartment building. … The video from May 3, 2020, obtained by the Star Tribune, bears striking similarities to footage showing three of the same officers — Chauvin, Lane and Kueng — aggressively detaining Floyd. As the officers handcuffed Adrian, bystanders begged them to show mercy.”

For FOX 9, Theo Keith says, “Minnesota public safety officials raised doubts Tuesday about having enough law enforcement in Minneapolis during the March trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer charged with murder for the death of George Floyd. … State lawmakers are sharply divided over how to improve the security situation. … The trouble goes deeper than money. Three Minnesota police groups said Tuesday that some agencies won’t respond because of political rhetoric against police officers.”

MPR’s Peter Cox writes: “A federal COVID-19 vaccine program for Minnesota’s most vulnerable people is going more slowly than expected. Two national chains, Walgreens and CVS, are part of a program to vaccinate residents and staff in a majority of the long-term care facilities. … While nursing homes across the state are mostly finished with first doses and are moving onto their second, the program for the much larger group of assisted living facilities is still going.”

The AP reports, “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by two American Indian tribes to shut down construction of a contentious crude oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota. Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project, led by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe, said in their petition that construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty agreements and would violate cultural and religious rights. Enbridge said the petition had no merit and did not ‘recognize the exhaustive and meticulous review’ of the project.”

Says The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt, “After a pause in 2020, Hy-Vee will open two full-line stores in the Twin Cities this year in Maplewood and Spring Lake Park. The Spring Lake Park location that was scheduled to open in late 2019 will open this spring. The exterior shell of the 75,000-square-foot building at 8155 NE. Hwy. 65 was completed last year but has sat vacant. The Fast & Fresh convenience store and fuel station in front of the main store opened in 2019. Hy-Vee entered the Twin Cities market in 2015 with a plan of opening four stores per year.”

At WCCO-TV story says, “Over a three-day period last week, authorities from three agencies collaborated to arrest nearly 50 people in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 46 people were arrested between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. Authorities recovered 15 firearms and 12 stolen vehicles during the operation.”

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Jeremy Olson, “A drop in COVID-19 cases among congregate care residents in Minnesota might be the first encouraging sign that the state’s mass vaccination efforts are starting to pay off. Last week’s average of 64 cases per day among these residents was the lowest since September, said Kris Ehresmann, state infectious disease director. Surveys showed that 81% of the most vulnerable residents of nursing homes opted for the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, and 13% have completed the series.”

At BringMeTheNews, Melissa Turtinen says, “A bill aimed at ending the commercial turtle harvest in Minnesota has been reintroduced in the Minnesota Legislature. Rep. Samantha Vang, DFL-Brooklyn Center, introduced the proposed legislation on Jan. 28. She introduced a similar measure in 2019. The bill, H.F. 387, would ban commercial turtle harvesting in Minnesota, which is currently allowed for the common snapping turtle, the painted turtle and the spiny softshell turtle, which can be trapped and sold as pets or as meat, among other things, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.”

At The Hill Celine Castronuovo reports, “A Newsmax host on Tuesday walked off camera in the middle of an interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell after the businessman and vocal supporter of former President Trump refused to stop voicing unsupported claims of fraud in the 2020 election. ”

For KSTP-TV, Charlie Wiese reports: “Designated Hitter Nelson Cruz is re-joining the Minneosta Twins, agreeing to a one-year deal late Tuesday night. Cruz flirted with National League teams in the event Major League Baseball approved a universal DH rule for the upcoming season, but KSTP Sports has confirmed Cruz accepted the Twins offer for a one-year, $13-million deal to stay in Minnesota for the 2021 season.”