Violent crime up 21 percent in Minneapolis in 2020

The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany writes: “Violent crimes soared by 21% in Minneapolis last year, adding a painful coda to the city’s struggles in coping with a deadly pandemic and widespread protests against racial injustice. The city recorded 5,422 violent crime incidents, including homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults, according to preliminary year-end Minneapolis police statistics. That is a dramatic jump over the previous five years, which averaged roughly 4,496 such crimes. Property crime saw a more modest 10% increase.”

MPR reports: “Nearly 10 percent of Minnesotans have now received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine — but anyone hoping for a skyrocketing trend line had to be disappointed this week. After an early-week stumble, Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination counts have increased for four consecutive days, topping 36,000 in Saturday’s report. But the numbers still aren’t matching levels from last week.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “A multimillion-dollar hotel across from the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul was supposed to open next month, but an arson at the site sent those plans up in flames six months ago. The case, which came during a busy year for arson investigators in the Twin Cities, remains unsolved. Developer Carl Kaeding, who plans to start construction on the hotel anew, said he continues to look for answers about why someone would have set the Seven Corners Gateway development project ablaze.”

Jessie Van Berkel writes in the Star Tribune: “The first Republican candidate has joined the race for Minnesota governor. Mike Murphy, mayor of the small town of Lexington in Anoka County, said while he will be an underdog, he hopes to bring a message of unity to the gubernatorial race and represent ‘everyday people.’ … Murphy, 36, has served on the Lexington City Council since 2016 and has been mayor since 2019. He also owns a couple of UPS stores with his father, he said.”

FOX 9 reports: “Police say they have located a child reported missing in Minneapolis after a vehicle theft on Saturday. According to police, the SUV was stolen at 12:17 p.m. from the 4200 block of Humboldt Ave North while a 1-year-old child was in the back seat. Officers say the car was taken when a family member ran into the house to grab an item before leaving, and a man ran up and got in the car.”

The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon writes: “You may not have learned it in Minnesota public schools, but this state’s history and identity are interwoven with and influenced by the culture and experiences of Indigenous tribes. ‘Here we are in Mni Sota, right? It’s a Dakota word,’ said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, the force behind a push by Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to improve how state schools teach Indigenous history and to improve the school experience for students from tribal backgrounds. … The Indigenous-focused initiatives include money for culturally relevant prekindergarten learning for American Indian children, scholarships for American Indian students pursuing teaching careers and a new program to provide tribal relations training for school administrators.”

In the Pioneer Press, Josh Verges writes: “The University of Minnesota gave a professor nearly $200,000 when he resigned last year following an unpaid suspension for sexually harassing a graduate student. James Ron, a tenured human rights professor in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, accepted a five-month suspension in 2019 after a university investigation substantiated the harassment allegation. The matter became public when Ron returned to work that fall and Humphrey School administrators sent an email to students about Ron and another faculty member, Jason Cao, who also had been disciplined for sexual harassment. Following media coverage of the two professors’ punishments, the U received additional harassment complaints about Ron, according to a settlement agreement.”