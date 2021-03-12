10,000 spectators to be allowed at Twins home opener

Play ball. The Star Tribune’s Paul Klauda and Jeff Day report: “When the Twins open their regular season on April 8, thousands of fans will be approved to be in the stands for the first time since the 2019 season. … Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced that effective April 1, outdoor venues such Target Field can have as many as 10,000 people in attendance at events. Indoor venues including Target Center and Xcel Energy Center were approved for up to 3,000 fans. … The Twins, in a statement, said the organization is ‘thrilled that the new state guidelines … pave the way for the safe return of our fans to Target Field for the upcoming 2021 season, beginning with our April 8 home opener.’”

Back to normal? KARE’s Miranda Manier reports: “The University of Minnesota (U of M) announced in a news release Friday morning that all five of its campuses (Crookston, Duluth, Morris, Rochester and the Twin Cities) will be returning to on-campus learning in the Fall 2021 semester. … ‘Given projections on the number of Minnesotans who will be vaccinated, and relying on continued guidance from our public health colleagues, we are increasingly reassured that we can bring students, faculty and staff back to our campuses while effectively minimizing the risk to our community,’ said University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel in a news release.”

City considers Floyd family civil suit. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil and Maya Rao report: “Minneapolis City Council members will go into a closed session Friday morning to discuss the lawsuit brought by George Floyd’s family. … The lawsuit could have major implications for the city and its police department, whose fate hangs in the balance as some city leaders and community members seek to replace it. … Floyd’s family sued the city and the four officers charged in his death in July, just months after his death — and the video of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on him — spurred protests across the world.”

Klobuchar in the spotlight. In Axios, Ashley Gold writes: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar is seizing the reins of a powerful Senate panel and gearing up to be a formidable figure in pressing Congress’ case against Big Tech. … Klobuchar makes her debut Thursday as the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, which oversees the agencies charged with policing monopoly power. … Thursday’s hearing will lay out Klobuchar’s ideas for changing antitrust law for the digital age, a sign that she is using her new national stature to put pressure on the tech industry. … ‘We have gotten more interest in antitrust and we are making antitrust cool again,’ Klobuchar told Axios.”

