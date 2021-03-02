2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Minnesota so far

A positive COVID-19 milestone. WCCO reports: “Top Minnesota officials are touting the state’s vaccination efforts as more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. It comes on the same day as the state officially breached 500,000 virus cases. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Thursday morning, saying that it took more than two months to administer the first million doses, but less than a month to deliver another million doses.”

Emmer embraces Bitcoin. The Star Tribune’s Jim Spencer reports: “Rep. Tom Emmer took to the idea of digital currency several years ago, saying it “appealed to the libertarian in me.” Now, the Minnesota Republican wants to wake colleagues to the prospect of folks buying and selling — even giving to political campaigns — with intangible money backed by the full faith and credit of the cyberworld.”

Sorting through vaccination availability info online. Sahan Journal’s Joey Peters reports: “Minnesota officials were indeed allowing health care providers, retailers, and drug stores to distribute vaccines to people outside of current eligibility guidelines who live in areas that rank high on the federal Social Vulnerability Index. This metric uses US Census data to measure the demographics, socioeconomic status, and transportation resources of different communities. … The point of the state allowing vaccines to be broadly distributed in these communities is to encourage more equitable distribution of the vaccine. So far, Minnesota’s own statistics show that people of color are getting vaccinated at lower rates than their share of the state population.”

Local reactions to nationwide instances of Asian-American racism. WCCO’s David Schuman reports: “Deadly shootings in Atlanta Tuesday highlight an increase of attacks targeting Asian Americans nationwide. Nick Kor is with the St. Paul-based Coalition of Asian American Leaders. His parents immigrated from Hong Kong, and he identifies as Chinese-American. ‘It’s very painful and devastating,’ Kor said. ‘This is a very, very big problem for me because it makes me scared to go anywhere,’ Le said.”

A port in the storm. MPR’s Nina Moini reports: “A church on Minneapolis’ north side is responding to multiple crises at once. Inside the chapel of Shiloh Temple International Ministries, medical professionals at small vaccination stations administer coronavirus vaccines. Another area holds a food bank. Most recently, coinciding with the start of the trial of Derek Chauvin on March 8, the temple has become a safe space.”

