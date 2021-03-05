Appeals Court orders third-degree murder charge against Chauvin reinstated

One more charge. The Pioneer Press’ Katrina Pross reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued a decision Friday that a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged for the death of George Floyd, should be reinstated. … Friday’s decision reverses Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling denying a motion made earlier by the prosecution to reinstate the third-degree murder charge. … ‘We reverse the order of the district court and remand for reconsideration of the state’s motion. On remand, the district court has discretion to consider any additional arguments Chauvin might raise in opposition to the state’s motion.’ … But the district court’s decision ‘must be consistent with this opinion,’ wrote Minnesota Court of Appeals Presiding Judge Michelle Larkin.”

New shot spot. BringMeTheNews’ Adam Uren reports: “Gov. Tim Walz will on Friday announce that the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul will become Minnesota’s 5th permanent large-scale vaccination site. … The governor is holding a press call Friday afternoon, with Nick Kimball – who is leading the state’s COVID-19 communications team – confirming that the governor will announce the Roy Wilkins as the state’s 5th community vaccination site. … “Roy Wilkins Auditorium has done COVID testing and some vaccines already. Now, we make it permanent,” Kimball tweeted.”

Luger back in as U.S. attorney? At Sahan Journal, Hibah Ansari reports: “Andrew Luger, a former U.S. attorney for Minnesota, has reached a short list of three final candidates for the top federal prosecutor job in Minnesota, sources tell Sahan Journal. … Luger served his first role as U.S. attorney for Minnesota from 2014 to 2017 under former President Barack Obama. The post, appointed by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases brought by the federal government and leading civil cases where the United States is a party.”

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. The Star Tribune’s Chris Hine reports: “It appears Kevin Garnett won’t be involved in any potential sale of the Timberwolves, though owner Glen Taylor said Garnett was never involved in the first place. … Garnett posted to his Instagram story that he ‘got the news that this process in trying to acquire the TWolves is over for me’ and his group. … Garnett did not provide details on why his group is now no longer part of the process. … Taylor, however, said in a phone interview he never heard from Garnett or a group representing Garnett. Taylor said he received bids from 10 groups, none of which were linked to Garnett. Taylor also said Garnett never reached out to him regarding the potential sale.”

