Chauvin trial: Jury selection to go forward unless Court of Appeals halts proceedings over additional murder charge

For the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh says: “Jury selection was delayed for at least a day in the murder case against Derek Chauvin, the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd on a Minneapolis street corner nearly 10 months ago. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he wants to hear from the state Court of Appeals about the prosecution’s desire to revive a third-degree murder charge to the counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, which was captured on a bystander’s cellphone video and broadcast around the world. …’Unless the Court of Appeals tells me otherwise, we’re going to keep moving,’ Cahill said as court adjourned shortly before 3 p.m.”

Also, a FOX 9 report says, “Judge Peter Cahill said he was ‘not convinced’ by a motion filed by Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney to potentially reverse his prior decision to use evidence from George Floyd’s 2019 arrest. … Nelson said the defense found meth and fentanyl pills in the back of the police car Floyd’s deadly arrest took place in and around. The defense brought up the 2019 arrest and argued that the pills suggest a ‘modus operandi’ for Floyd ingesting narcotics during an arrest. In response, Cahill said he didn’t see how it fit, as Chauvin was not part of the 2019 arrest.”

A CNN story says, “White and Black Americans’ perceptions of race relations and the circumstances around George Floyd’s death remain split, a new poll has found. Ahead of the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, a USA Today/Ipsos poll explored America’s views on race, policing and Floyd’s killing. … When asked about Floyd’s death, 64% of Black people described it as a murder, according to the poll. Among White respondents, 28% described it as murder and 33% said ‘it was negligence on part of the officer.’ … USA Today/Ipsos conducted a similar poll in June as protests condemning police brutality took place across the United States. Last year, 60% of all respondents described Floyd’s death as murder. That number dropped to 36% in the latest poll.”

NPR’s Barbara Sprunt writes: “House Democrats are expected to pass the final version of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday, thus delivering on Democrats’ campaign promises and cementing a major legislative victory for the Biden administration. The Senate voted 50-49 to approve the plan on Saturday, with all Democrats voting in support of the measure — and all Republicans opposed — following a marathon debate of more than 24 hours.…The colossal package would bring a new round of payments to Americans still battling against the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and it includes an increase to the child tax credit and an extension of supplemental unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.

Deanna Weniger writes in the Pioneer Press: “A man has died in what may have been a suicide after fleeing police over 35 miles through two counties Friday night. …The Ramsey County medical examiner will make the final determination in cause of death. The driver’s name has not been released. According to [Ramsey County Sheriff Bob] Fletcher, police in Maple Plain, a suburb west of Minneapolis, attempted to pull the man over for speeding and driving erratically. The man continued driving, passing through multiple law enforcement jurisdictions before being stopped by a Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy in North St. Paul.”

Duluth’s WDIO reports: ”After about seven months studying the issue, the Spirit Mountain Task Force and a consulting group are not recommending the city sell the hill. Instead, they suggest further investment. Mayor Emily Larson wouldn’t give her take on what she thinks the city should do yet, but she’s ready to make the case that Spirit is worth investing in. The report found the recreation area brings in $22.4 million in economic impact annually.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Susan Du writes, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is eager to get rid of its lock and dam in downtown Minneapolis, seven years after it closed to barge traffic to prevent the spread of invasive carp. Problem is, no one seems to want a colossal edifice of waterfall management that will need maintenance in perpetuity. In addition to its historical significance, the Upper St. Anthony Falls lock and dam system still plays a crucial role in the city’s drinking water supply, flood prevention and power generation. So far, that hasn’t made owning the lock appealing to Xcel Energy, which owns the hydroelectric dam; Minneapolis Parks and Recreation, which is developing the Water Works riverfront park; or the city of Minneapolis.”

For Bring Me The News Joe Nelson writes, “KFAN broadcaster Paul Allen was sidelined for the majority of last week after testing positive for COVID-19, which he described as a ‘harrowing’ experience. ‘I got COVID clipped,’ Allen said on Friday while working on his Nine-to-Noon show remotely from his home. The longtime radioman and announcer for the Minnesota Vikings and Canterbury Park said he had an exposure to someone who tested positive, so he and KFAN management decided it was best that he take Monday, Mar. 1 off as a precaution. That morning, when he said he was feeling 100% healthy, he got tested at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. He tested positive and was soon experiencing extreme fatigue.”

MPR’s Paul Huttner tells us, “The mild weather is creating a disappearing act for snow across the region. There is basically bare ground or just patchy snow roughly south and west of I-94 from Fargo to the Twin Cities. A few inches of snow tenuously cling to the ground in the north and east Twin Cities. And the snow is deeper in the north woods with 18 inches still reported at Wolf Ridge ELC near Finland.”