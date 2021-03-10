Chauvin trial: three jurors selected as decision on third-degree murder charge looms

In the Pioneer Press, Katrina Pross writes: “Jury selection for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder for the on-duty death of George Floyd, started Tuesday with three jurors selected and six dismissed. Still at issue is a ruling last week from the Minnesota Court of Appeals that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial, was wrong in denying the prosecution’s request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. Because Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson said he intended to petition the Minnesota Supreme Court to review the decision, prosecutors have argued that jury selection could not begin if all the charges against Chauvin are not established. Prosecutors filed a motion Monday with the state Court of Appeals to stop the trial until the matter regarding the third-degree murder charge is resolved.”

Writes Washington Post critic-at-large Robin Givhan: “Chauvin is entitled to a jury of his peers, but it may well be that he has none, not because he is a rarefied creature, but because for so many people law enforcement was never viewed as a corps of fallible humans and community servants and courageous protectors. They’ve always been warriors, overseers and members of a closed-door club from which he has been banished.…The ultimate question, of course, is a matter of Chauvin being guilty or not guilty. But before that’s even considered, the lawyers must assemble a jury filled with people who can view Chauvin simply as a flawed man. People who recognize that a uniform isn’t a cloak of immunity or a sign of greatness. It isn’t always a mark of shame. It shouldn’t make Chauvin peerless. More than anything, it should make him accountable.”

The Star Tribune’s Briana Bierschbach says, “Physician and former Republican legislator Scott Jensen is jumping into the race for governor in 2022, only the second candidate to announce a run against DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Jensen, who retired in January after one term in the state Senate, gained national prominence early last year after questioning federal guidelines around reporting COVID-19 deaths in interviews with Fox News and other outlets. Since leaving the Senate, he’s continued to be critical of the state’s response to the pandemic, posting a series of online videos that characterized Walz as in an ‘abusive relationship’ with Minnesotans.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Tim Harlow writes: “The city of Ramsey has voted to stop enforcing Gov. Tim Walz’s mask mandate, arguing that the statewide effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is infringing on individuals’ constitutional rights. In 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the City Council approved the measure put forth by council members Ryan Heineman and Chelsee Howell stating that city resources ‘physical, financial or otherwise shall not be used to enforce any of Gov. Walz’s Emergency Executive Orders.’ It was not immediately clear what liability the city might face as a result of the vote, which was discouraged by city attorney Joe Langel. ‘You can’t ignore [the executive order] because you disagree with it,’ he said before the vote.”

Article continues after advertisement

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: “Mary Cathryn Ricker will step down from her position as Minnesota’s education commissioner, effective April 1. … The state’s top education official will be replaced by former deputy education commissioner, Heather Mueller, who has led the department’s COVID-19 efforts over the past year as schools temporarily closed and then reopened under an avalanche of new public health guidelines. Ricker, a former teacher and union president, has said she wants to resume working directly with students in the classroom as a teacher.”

At WCCO-TV Reg Chapman says, “After the incident that claimed George Floyd’s life, 38th and Chicago have become known, across the globe, as a place of healing. Peace and respect are usually requirements to enter, but something has changed lately. ‘People don’t feel safe, they are selling their homes, they hear gunshots and they know the police are not coming into the neighborhood,’ said Sam Willis Jr. Willis, owner of Just Turkey, and Willie Frazier, owner of Finish Touch Boutique, both own businesses within feet of where Floyd took his last breath. The owners believe their stores are suffering from a lack of customers because of the recent violence.”

Melissa Turtinen at Bring Me The News says, “Gov. Tim Walz surprised sign language interpreter Nic Zapko on Tuesday, declaring March 9, 2021 — her birthday — as Nic Zapko Day. Zapko, of Bloomington, has been by the governor’s side in nearly every news conference he’s done since the start of the pandemic, going viral for her expressive and accurate sign language interpretations. She also gained national and international attention for her animated expressions during news conferences about the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.”

Also from BMTN’s Turtinen: “A Minneapolis bagel shop has made Food & Wine’s list of Best Bagels in America. Rise Bagel Co., at 530 N 3rd St. in Minneapolis’ North Loop, made the magazine’s list of ‘nearly 50’ best bagels (it didn’t rank the bagels), which was published March 5. Food & Wine says 20 years ago, a list like this would probably have been New York-centric, but in the years since quality bagel makers have popped up all around the country, making ‘the kind of bagels you take home by the dozen, hot and fresh.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dane Mizutani writes: “Afton native Jessie Diggins has reached the proverbial mountaintop in Nordic ski racing. On Tuesday, the 29-year-old cross country skier was crowned World Cup overall champion, winning the biggest annual prize in cross-country skiing. Diggins joins Bill Koch as the only Americans ever to win a World Cup overall title. Koch won the men’s title in 1982. Diggins is the only American woman to accomplish the feat. She is also the first woman who is not from Norway to win the title since 2013, when Justyna Kowalczyk of Poland won the season title.”