Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

In the Washington Post, Tony Romm writes: “Congress approved a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Wednesday, authorizing a flurry of new federal spending and a temporary yet dramatic increase in anti-poverty programs to help millions of families still struggling amid the pandemic. The 220-to-211 vote in the House of Representatives almost entirely along party lines sends to President Biden’s desk one of the largest economic rescue packages in U.S. history, which Democrats had promised to pass as one of their first acts of governance after securing narrow but potent majorities in Washington during the 2020 presidential election.”

In the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong and Paul Walsh report, “The Minnesota Supreme Court issued a decision Wednesday that could revive a charge of third-degree murder against Derek Chauvin as attorneys in his trial seated the fifth juror who will hear testimony about the killing of George Floyd. The state’s high court said without elaboration that it will not grant Chauvin’s request to review an appeals court ruling that said District Judge Peter Cahill improperly denied prosecutors’ motion to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him. Cahill will address the issue Thursday, when the third day of jury selection begins at 8 a.m. with legal arguments.”

At KARE-TV, Chris Hrapsky reports, “The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office warned the City of Ramsey that city law does not supersede state law after the city voted to stop enforcing the state’s mask mandate Tuesday night. In what seemed more like a Supreme Court hearing at times, the Ramsey City Council meeting became the latest political forum on the constitutionality of Governor Walz’s executive order mandating the use of masks while indoors and in public places for most people.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “Tom Eaton typically deals with complaints about overgrown lawns, garbage in a back yard or a misplaced fence. Eaton is the part-time zoning administrator in the northern Minnesota city of Baudette, and he’s started an uproar in town after ordering residents to remove their political signs and flags. … Months after the end of the 2020 election, disputes over campaign signs are still causing a ruckus in several Minnesota communities, including Baudette. Protests over orders to remove yard signs has some cities reconsidering their statutes.”

Sarah Mearhoff writes for the Forum News Service: “Like most lobbying events during this year’s upended legislative session, the Minnesota Coalition for the Homeless’ annual Homeless Days on the Hill was forced online due to the coronavirus pandemic. But COVID-19 also inspired a new urgency in advocates’ and lawmakers’ calls for change.Not only are upward of 20,000 Minnesotans without housing on any given night, but, for the past year, those Minnesotans have been even more vulnerable than usual.”

At NPR, Vanessa Romo says, “A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday delayed the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is charged with fatally shooting Black Lives Matters protesters in Kenosha last summer. Prosecutors as well as Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys had asked for the postponement, arguing they needed more time to build their respective cases. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder also set a meeting for May, to ensure that the new timeline still works for the two legal teams.”

In the Pioneer Press, Federick Melo writes: “There’s a new limit on the books for how many folks can cohabitate in St. Paul. A residential household can now span up to six unrelated adults, as well as the minor children in their care, living together in a dwelling. … The old definition, however, didn’t sit well with City Council members and housing advocates, who noted that ‘families of choice’ have become increasingly fluid and in many ethnic communities often span aunts, uncles, cousins and more distant relations.

Also in the Pioneer Press: “An unusual late-winter line of thunderstorms that rumbled through the Twin Cities on Wednesday afternoon dropped up to an inch of rain and golf ball-size hail on parts of the east metro. The precipitation tapered off by about 7 p.m., but winds gusting up to 50 mph were expected to linger in the Twin Cities through midnight, according to the National Weather Service.”

Accuweather’s Mark Puleo reports: “Within the span of just a few weeks, Minneapolis has experienced low temperatures that challenged a daily record low set almost 150 years ago — and now has broken a daily temperature record that stood for 142 years. On Feb. 14, temperatures dipped all the way down to -19 degrees Fahrenheit at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, just missing a record low temperature for the date set in 1875. Now, just three weeks later, residents are dressing for a very different record. On Tuesday, the city reached a high of 62 degrees, shattering the previous record high (61 F) set in 1879.”