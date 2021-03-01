Court of Appeals hearing could decide whether Chauvin trial starts next week

MPR’s Jon Collins writes: “Whether the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin starts next week as scheduled hinges on whatever decision emerges from a state Court of Appeals hearing Monday afternoon. Prosecutors want the appeals court to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, who is already facing second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the killing of George Floyd.”

Says Deevon Rahming for KARE-TV, “Influencers on social media are a big deal these days when it comes to companies partnering with people to promote their products. Leaders with the city of Minneapolis are looking to do the same, partnering with six local social media influencers to use their platforms to combat misinformation during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.…The six influencers haven’t been chosen yet. The city said each of them will be paid $2,000 for the entirety of the trial — a total of $12,000 between the six.”

In the Star Tribune, Erin Golden writes: “Facing widespread enrollment drops, unexpected funding losses and uncertainty about how many students will return this fall, Minnesota school districts are hedging their bets as they create next year’s budgets. Many public schools saw their numbers decline by the dozens — or hundreds — this year as families opted to home-school their kids, send them to private schools or delay kindergarten during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Says Erika Edwards for NBC News, “The first shots of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine could be administered as early as Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday. The drugmaker, which got sign off over the weekend for emergency use of its vaccine from both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to deliver 4 million shots this week. Officials said that after that, however, they expect deliveries to be ‘uneven’ through March. By the end of March, Johnson & Johnson plans to have delivered 20 million shots. The company has promised to distribute 100 million doses by summer.”

An MPR story says, “Minnesota set a new record for COVID-19 vaccinations Sunday, with nearly 70,000 new doses reported. That beats the old record, set the day before, of around 56,000 doses. The increase comes after many appointments were cancelled earlier this month due to supply disruptions caused by cold weather.”

In the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett and Brooks Johnson write: “Last fall, Enbridge offered the Red Lake Band of Chippewa a lucrative deal if the tribe would drop legal efforts to quash the company’s new pipeline across northern Minnesota. Red Lake said no. In 2018, Enbridge made an attractive offer to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to run part of the pipeline … through its reservation. Faced with the alternative of having the new Line 3 next door with no control over it, the tribe took the deal. But it has caused lingering bad feelings with other Ojibwe. The two offers underscore Enbridge’s attempts to win over the Ojibwe bands in Minnesota — and the tensions those efforts have caused ….”

The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw writes: “The Woodbury City Council has approved plans for two more housing developments along Interstate 94 in a neighborhood that will grow to over 1,000 rental units. … Those buildings, and other high-density projects nearby, will make up one of the largest concentrations of high-density rental housing in the metro area. Its enough to house the entire population of Afton, and then some.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says lawmakers will have to take on federal minimum wage another time after a failed attempt to raise it in Washington D.C. U.S. House members passed their version of President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, but the Senate’s bill will not include an increase the federal minimum wage. … ‘We’ll have to consider that separately maybe in the next few months, in the next few weeks. There may be other ways to do it, but we need to increase the minimum wage. It hasn’t been increased for over a decade since I first got to the Senate,’ Klobuchar said.”

The Star Tribune reports: “Irv Cross, a Pro Bowl cornerback in the NFL who went on to become the first Black sports analyst on national television before later serving in various roles in Minnesota, died Sunday at age 81. … Cross was hired by CBS Sports as a game analyst in 1971 and stayed with the network through 1994. … Cross went on to serve as a college athletic director, first at Idaho State from 1996 to 1998, then at Macalester from 1999 to 2005. He then served as CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota and served as a Vikings commentator on KMSP-TV.”