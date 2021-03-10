Defense attorney: Lane and Thao won’t testify during Chauvin trial

Wednesday morning update. KMSP’s Rose Semenov reports: “Two of the other former Minneapolis officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s death will not be testifying in the Derek Chauvin trial, according to Chauvin’s defense attorney Eric Nelson. Nelson mentioned this on Wednesday while discussing a motion to exclude the statements of Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Both men gave voluntary taped statements to the BCA under the guidance of lawyers with the understanding their statements could be used against them.”

Floyd’s health on trial. The Washington Post’s Lenny Bernstein and Holly Bailey: “…when Chauvin’s trial for his alleged role in Floyd’s death begins, much of the argument will center instead on the autopsy details, most specifically whether fentanyl and underlying health conditions — not the police officer’s actions — stopped Floyd’s heart and lungs. Seven experts in toxicology, cardiology and illegal drug use consulted by The Washington Post largely disagreed with that idea, most of them strenuously. All but one said the autopsy findings and other court documents, coupled with the well-known chain of events that evening, made death by a fentanyl overdose unlikely to impossible.”

The life and death of Mark Pavelich: The New York Times’ Neal E. Boudette reports: “In a message posted on Facebook, Pavelich’s sister, Jean Gevik, said her brother’s brain would be analyzed for signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by blows to the head. ‘I have no doubt it will be riddled with disease,’ Gevik wrote. ‘This is an unbearable time for my family,’ she wrote. ‘The news is absolutely devastating. The last flicker of Mark’s candle went out. Way too much trauma and way too much hurt. A life cut short.’”

Righting a wrong. The Fargo Forum’s Matthew J. Liedke reports: “After nearly five months of negotiating, the city of Bemidji and Minnesota-based 3M have reached a settlement related to chemicals in local water systems. … In the agreement approved by both parties, 3M is now set to contribute $12.5 million to the construction of the facility and the treatment operations. … The Bemidji City Council on Monday, March 8, approved an agreement resolving its claims against 3M, which produced the chemicals, according to a joint news release from the city and 3M. The chemicals, known as PFAs, are pervasive in the environment and don’t break down over time.”

Pillow talk. Business Insider’s Grace Dean reports: “MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the Trump ally who was barred from Twitter for spreading election-related conspiracy theories, plans to launch his own social-media site. The platform could launch within a month, Lindell said on Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Friday. “Every single influencer person on the planet can come there. You’re going to have a platform to speak out,” Lindell said, adding, “It’s not just like a little Twitter platform.” He said he’d been working on the site for four years.”

In other news…

