Family of George Floyd to host vigil in Minneapolis on Sunday

Opening statements in the Chauvin trial are Monday. KARE’s Emily Haavik reports: “The family of George Floyd and two national civil rights leaders will be gathering in Minneapolis the night before the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged in Floyd’s death. … Opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial begin Monday. … Sunday night before the official start of the trial, Rev. Al Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join the Floyd family for a prayer vigil and rally beginning at Greater Friendship Missionary Church in Minneapolis.”

The future of east 38th. The Star Tribune’s Susan Du reports: “Minneapolis has unveiled a long-range plan to revitalize East 38th Street, well known as the heart of the South Side Black community before the death of George Floyd last year brought global attention to the corner of 38th and Chicago. … Earlier this month, the City Council approved 38th Street Thrive!, a 10-year development guide for the 38th Street Cultural District, which stretches from Nicollet to Bloomington Avenue. George Floyd Square sits in the heart of that corridor, but the plan calls for a separate, still undetermined approach to its development.”

Excessive force allegation. WCCO reports: “Members of Black Lives Matter Minnesota are calling for justice after an arrest Tuesday morning in Little Canada. … The Ramsey County Sheriff Office says they served an arrest warrant at a home. … Rayeisha Knight says deputies burst in and used unnecessary force on her 11-year-old son. They had already taken her 18-year-old son into custody. He is under house arrest and wears an ankle bracelet.”

Yikes. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “Natalina Slaughter was walking through an isolated corridor in St. Louis County Jail when, without warning, a correctional officer lunged at and began strangling her — apparently the officer’s form of a guerrilla ‘training exercise,’ according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota U.S. District Court this week. … Slaughter, a medical technician who’d recently started working at the jail, says she thought the officer, James Burhans, was trying to kill her as he ‘placed one hand around her neck, and started to compress and strangle her,’ according to the suit. … Eventually, Burhans released her from his grip. … The lawsuit alleges St. Louis County and Burhans violated Slaughter’s constitutional rights and Minnesota law, and the county failed its duty to keep employees safe.”

A farewell to Liquor Lyle’s. In Heavy Table, Andy Sturdevant writes: “The secret to Liquor Lyle’s success was a stubborn unwillingness to change. Maybe that’s why it was a shock when the original neon was replaced to some consternation in the early 2000s with the current purple and yellow signage on the Hennepin side (which, from the perspective of 2021, already looks sixty years old). It’s a quirk of neon signage that the place became known as ‘Liquor Lyle’s,’ a name that doesn’t seem to have appeared in print until the 1990s, but in use colloquially long before. LIQUORS, said the old neon. LYLE’S, said the other sign, and so therefore: Liquor Lyle’s. It takes an out-of-towner, maybe, to appreciate the weirdness of that name. Who calls himself ‘Liquor Lyle’? This Lyle is…like, a liquor guy?”

In other news…

Deadline approaching: “132K MN Driver’s Licenses Expire In 1 Week, Officials Urge Minnesotans To Renew” [WCCO]

Who could’ve guessed: “Delta to begin serving drinks on flights again, but alcohol will be more expensive” [BringMeTheNews]

Thursday afternoon: “1 killed, 1 injured in apparent rock climbing accident in Taylors Falls” [KSTP]

Fraternities: “Wisconsin Students Cited In Theft Of Rare Tree” [WCCO]

Don’t go crossing waterfalls: “Photos: Superior National Forest worker witnesses deer being swept over waterfall” [Pioneer Press]

