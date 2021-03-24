Final juror selected for Chauvin trial; opening statements to start Monday

For the Pioneer Press, Katrina Pross writes: “A final juror was selected Tuesday for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. Fifteen jurors, including three alternates, have been seated. Only 14 jurors, including 2 alternates, can be in the courtroom due to COVID-19 precautions, so the fifteenth juror will be dismissed Monday if they are not needed. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said he wanted an extra juror in case one of the jurors drops out before the trial officially starts Monday. Court is adjourned until 9 a.m. Monday, when opening statements will begin with the prosecution presenting first.”

MPR’s Tim Pugmire writes: “More than 80 leaders in Minnesota’s Black community announced a new effort Wednesday to address racial inequities that have defied repeated efforts to repair. Black Minnesotans and other people of color have lagged the majority white population in areas including educational achievement, employment and income, health care, housing and public safety. In many cases, the COVID-19 pandemic has made problems worse. That’s why a new approach is needed, said Marcus Owens, executive director of the African American Leadership Forum. The new initiative, with the working title of the Alliance of Alliances, will rely on a strategy called Black-Centered Design, which ensures that solutions for the Black community are created by the Black community, Owens said.”

In the Star Tribune, James Walsh writes: “After spending the last year having to choose between risking their health or losing their livelihoods while navigating a pandemic, Minnesota’s front-line workers are now eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. But as with the state’s senior population, getting a place in line is no guarantee that vaccination is imminent. Thousands of workers continue risking infection as they wait. … According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, essential workers are on pace to start receiving vaccinations in March and April.”

Deanna Weniger writes: “Ramsey County on Tuesday unveiled its new Economic Competitiveness and Inclusion Plan, believed to be the first of its kind in Minnesota. The plan will shape county investments over the next four years through the lens of racial equity and it will require a hefty property tax hike to get it done. … The county is proposing a property tax levy through its Housing and Redevelopment Authority to address the need for low-income housing. The levy would increase annual taxes on a median-value residential property by about $45.”

At MPR, Dan Kraker reports, “A Minnesota Court of Appeals panel grilled attorneys for Enbridge Energy and the state Public Utilities Commission Tuesday, in a case that challenges the state’s approval of the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project and questions whether Enbridge proved that there’s demand for the oil that the pipeline would carry. Enbridge is about halfway through its construction of Line 3, but several Native American tribes and environmental groups, along with the state Department of Commerce, continue to argue that the pipeline isn’t needed. The Minnesota PUC has already approved Line 3 — twice.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Janet Moore, “A mile-long wall separating freight and light-rail trains on the Southwest light rail route will cost nearly $93 million — a 356% increase over what was initially budgeted four years ago. The ‘corridor protection barrier’ was a late addition to the light-rail line, which will connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. The wall will stretch just west of the Royalston Av./Farmers Market station and end at the Bryn Mawr station, along the route’s northern spine.”

Kristi Belcamino writes for the Pioneer Press: “The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon will take place in October with some pandemic safety precautions set in place, officials announced Tuesday. The 2020 race between Minneapolis and St. Paul was canceled last year because of the global coronavirus outbreak. It would have been the 40th annual running of the marathon.”

For KSTP-TV, Helen Do says, “On Tuesday, Dayton’s Project announced its first major office space tenant for the reinvented modern office spaces in Minneapolis. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a firm that deals with consulting, strategy and transactions and tax services, will be the new first tenant of the project. EY US has more than 700 locations in over 150 countries, including about 800 professionals in Minneapolis.”

At The Daily Beast, Justin Baragona writes, “Trump-boosting pillow salesman Mike Lindell took a swing at Fox News this week, complaining that the conservative network — which essentially plays his MyPillow commercials on a loop — isn’t giving him a platform to peddle his baseless voting machine conspiracies. Fox might be ‘in’ on a conspiracy against MAGA heads, Lindell ultimately suggested.”