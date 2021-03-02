Former legislator Kate Knuth enters Minneapolis mayoral race

Another candidate enters the surprisingly quiet Minneapolis mayors race. In Axios Twin Cities (via Yahoo! News, Torey Van Oot reports: “Kate Knuth, a former DFL state representative, is running for Minneapolis mayor. … Knuth, who announced this morning, joins community organizer Sheila June Nezhad in challenging Mayor Jacob Frey in November. … “We are at a critical moment in our city and on the planet,” per a press release.”

Rep. Angie Craig on the Equality Act. In the Rochester Post Bulletin, Sarah Mearhoff reports: “When Congress is debating a bill on protecting civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) Americans, Minnesota’s U.S. Rep. Angie Craig says there’s no better House member than her to stand up and know what’s at stake. … ‘I ran for Congress because I wanted to lower the cost of health care, because I wanted to fix the damn roads in my district — not because I was gay,’ the District 2 Democrat told Forum News Service. ‘But representation really does matter.’ … On Thursday, Feb. 25, the U.S. House by a 224-206 vote passed the Equality Act, a bill extending civil rights protections to LGBTQ Americans. Like other protections under America’s Civil Rights Act, if passed, the Equality Act would make it illegal nationwide to deny housing, employment, education and more to LGBTQ people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Also in the Post Bulletin, a deep look at 16-year-old David Brom’s 1989 killing of his family outside of Rochester. Jeff Pieters writes: “A long-ago eruption of teen violence in Rochester is as stomach-turning, divisive and puzzling today as it was on Feb. 18, 1988. … The 33 years since the Brom family murders have done little, if anything, to answer the looming question: Why? Why did David Brom, a 16-year-old high school sophomore, take an ax in the middle of the night and kill his parents, his 13-year-old sister and 11-year-old brother? … We might never know.”

Pitinout? The Star Tribune’s Marcus Fuller reports: “Richard Pitino’s postgame comments to the Gophers on Saturday at Nebraska have left some members of the team believing he is likely down to his final games as their coach, sources close to the program told the Star Tribune. … Pitino is approaching the end of his eighth season with the Gophers (13-12, 6-12 Big Ten), but the realistic chances of making the NCAA tournament vanished after back-to-back losses last week to Big Ten bottom feeders Northwestern and Nebraska.”

A good year for Big Red. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Target extended its strong streak through the holiday quarter and sales grew by more than $15 billion in a pandemic year, exceeding the company’s annual sales growth over the past 11 years combined. … With the habits of millions altered because of the spread of COVID-19 in 2020, online sales last year surged by almost $10 billion and Target made it increasingly easy to shop.”

In other news…

Truss violation: “Eagan truss and pallet maker to pay $90K over ‘blatant gender discrimination’” [Star Tribune]

Seems like an oversight: “Jobless benefits out of reach for school bus drivers” [KARE]

Dumpster fires are so 2020: “Freighter from 1903 catches fire in Duluth harbor” [Star Tribune]

Adults are wearing snow pants and the Star Tribune is ON IT: “Adult Minnesotans have rediscovered the comfort of snow pants: ‘Warmth is cool’” [Star Tribune]

Small comfort: “Study: Minnesota’s kids faring the best during the pandemic” [KARE]

