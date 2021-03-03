Grant program aimed at producing teachers of color deemed ‘largely unsuccessful’

Disappointing. The Pioneer Press’s Josh Verges reports: “A 24-year-old grant program aimed at increasing the racial diversity of Minnesota’s teaching force isn’t making much of a difference, according to the program’s first in-depth study. … The Collaborative Urban and Greater Minnesota Educators of Color grant program “has thus far been largely unsuccessful,” the Office of the Legislative Auditor concluded in a report Tuesday. … The auditor found the program “may have helped prevent the portion of teachers who are people of color or American Indian from decreasing, but that portion has not increased in a significant way.”

How changes in Washington may affect farmers in Minnesota. The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “‘As far as Trump, he caught on right away to the old tradition of making sure that farmers get the government check right before it’s time to vote,’ said Jim VanDerPol, who farms cattle, hog and crops near Kerkhoven in western Minnesota. A Democrat who said he would have preferred a more liberal alternative to Biden, VanDerPol was not thrilled by the [Tom Vilsack pick for agriculture secretary]. ‘Vilsack is a corporate agriculture guy. My own optimism is tempered by that,’ VanDerPol said.”

Returning home. MPR’s Hannah Yang reports: “Robert Larsen has waited years for the Minnesota Historical Society to return 114 acres of land to the Dakota people of the Lower Sioux Indian Community. When the unanimous vote finally came this year, Larsen was watching on his computer. As soon as it was official, he drove to the spot off of County Highway 2, east of Redwood Falls. He said a prayer, sang a song and made an offering of tobacco. ‘Steps towards healing is what we need,’ Larsen, the tribe’s chair, said. ‘And this is one of those steps.’”

Boost of confidence. KMSP’s Theo Keith reports: “Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told the Senate Aging committee Wednesday she is ‘highly confident’ that Minnesota will vaccinate 70% of seniors against COVID-19 before the end of the month, allowing a quicker expansion of eligibility. ‘70% is not magic, but it’s a good guidepost,’ Malcolm said, adding that hesitant seniors will remain a priority even after eligibility expands.”

Everything is political. Bring Me the News’ Melissa Turtinen reports: “Parents and community members in Minnetonka are rallying behind a teacher who has faced threats after sharing the legacy of a Black transgender activist during the morning announcements last month, and they’re calling on the school district to do more to show they stand with educators and BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students. … The segment was available for students to watch through the district’s e-learning platform, but a parent apparently recorded the segment as it was streamed and sent it to the conservative website the Daily Wire.”

In other news…

