Hill-Murray boys’ hockey team sues to play in state tournament despite positive COVID-19 test

Health and safety be damned, this is high school sports! The Star Tribune’s Paul Klauda reports: “The Hill-Murray boys’ hockey team, beset with a COVID-19 exposure from a recent game, is suing to keep it from having to forfeit its appearance in the boys’ hockey state tournament. … A lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of nine players seeks to prevent the Minnesota State High School League from enforcing COVID-19 guidelines that prevent the team from playing until Thursday. The team has sought guidance about whether it could play after learning of an allegedly positive COVID test involving an opponent from its March 24 section final game.”

Big investigation of conditions in Minnesota prisons amid COVID-19. The Rochester Post Bulletin’s Nora Eckert reports: “Robert Schultz had less than six months before he would be released on supervision. He wondered if he’d make it that long. … Schultz suffers from kidney problems and sustained lung damage from a 2017 house fire he started in a suicide attempt, which led to the arson sentence he now serves. His anxiety and fear grew as he witnessed several inmates leave his unit on the verge of death. It felt like the virus was stalking him around each corner. … ‘They walked out of there white as a ghost,’ Schultz said. ‘They had to have help walking down the steps. Just seeing it and knowing the people that walked out and didn’t come back was heartbreaking.’”

Is Line 3 living up to its economic promises?. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien considers the data: “For Harry’s Bar and Grill in Hill City, construction on Enbridge’s $4 billion Line 3 oil pipeline came at the right time. … When work began Dec. 1 on the 340-mile pipeline across northern Minnesota, the state had just banned indoor dining at Minnesota bars and restaurants for the second time amid a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. … But the influx of pipeline workers began ordering takeout and Harry’s parked its food truck outside Enbridge’s Hill City construction yard. … And when indoor dining resumed in January, pipeline workers helped make up for lost business.”

Hot one yesterday. The Star Tribune’s Alex Chhith reports: “The great thaw is over and Minnesotans got to see a glimpse of warm weather on Monday. … It reached 70 degrees for the first time since November in the Twin Cities, according to a National Weather Service tweet. … The complete melt of snow in the Twin Cities helped warm things up, said Nick Carletta, NWS meteorologist. The warm ground allowed warm air and wind to come to the surface. …The warm weather and high winds were blamed for a grass fire about 50 miles from Grand Forks, N.D., which closed two roads in northwestern Minnesota. … The smoke reduced visibility of the area, which is east of Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge.”

More fire news: “400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires” [KSTP]

In other news…

Not cutting the line: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to receive COVID-19 vaccine” [KSTP]

Future of transportation? “Polaris expands partnership to make new line of autonomous vehicles” [Star Tribune]

Where there’s a wool, there’s a way: “Minnesota shepherd wants to take milling into her own hands” [Bemidji Pioneer]

Talk about nanny state: “Missing A Goat? It May Be Wandering Around Andover” [WCCO]

