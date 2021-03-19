Judge Cahill rejects delaying, moving Chauvin murder trial

Going nowhere. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong and Paul Walsh report: “The Derek Chauvin murder trial is staying put and staying on schedule. Those are the rulings Friday from Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on defense motions for a change of venue and continuance in the case against the fired Minneapolis police officer accused of causing the death of George Floyd late last spring.”

Border dispute. KSTP’s Jay Kolls reports: “The Minnesota Legislature passed a sweeping police reform bill in July 2020 which included new language covering the use of deadly force. Those changes went into effect March 1. But, law enforcement agencies in Fargo, Hudson, and Superior have expressed legal concerns about some of the language in the new Minnesota law and decided to no longer provide mutual aid in Minnesota until they get clarification on what liability they might have under Minnesota’s new statute.”

Time crunch. The Pioneer Press’ Katrina Pross reports: “The Minnesota Department of Corrections is proposing a new policy to reduce the amount of time convicted individuals spend in prison, and direct the money saved back into communities. … A goal is to encourage inmates to participate in programming and rehabilitation efforts to earn an early release. … “We’re reducing their system involvement as much as possible and that’s both a benefit to the public, as well as to the individuals involved in the system,” said Paul Schnell, Minnesota commissioner of corrections.”

Closed door policy. The Duluth News Tribune’s Tom Olsen reports: “Two video clips filed in State District Court show the moment a Duluth police officer fired through the closed door of a downtown apartment unit, injuring an unarmed man inside. … The video, as previously described in court documents, shows Leibfried and fellow officer Cory Lindsholm walking up to a third-floor unit at the Kingsley Heights Apartments on the night of Sept. 12, after they received a report of a possible domestic disturbance. They determined there was no cause for arrest but were planning to speak with the occupant, Jared Fyle. … Leibfried, trailed by Lindsholm, was approaching the door when two loud banging noises could be heard — something both officers later stated they believed to be gunshots. The videos show Leibfried ducking into a small alcove, with Lindsholm seeking cover down the hallway and around a corner.”

Article continues after advertisement

In other news…

Kudos: “Duluth woman first to thru-hike Ice Age Trail in winter” [KARE]

Ice and fire: “Fire weather watch issued for parts of northeastern Minnesota” [KMSP]

Tight end of an era: “Former Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph Signing With New York Giants” [WCCO]

Today on MinnPost