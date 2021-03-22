Jury selection continues in Chauvin trial

WCCO-TV reports: “Jury selection will continue Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial with the judge saying he wants to pick two more jurors. Right now 13 have been seated, but the judge says he wants another alternate because of all the publicity in the case. The trial of Chauvin was originally set to have 14 jurors; two of those would be alternates. On Friday, the judge said the attorneys will choose a 15th juror so there can be another alternate.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt says: “Last week, for the first time in months, Dave Hautman took the plywood off his windows and rolled down new metal shutters to protect the Franklin-Nicollet Liquor Store from potential looters. Though the retractable shutters cost more than $40,000, Hautman figures they will more than pay for themselves. His store was hit by looters twice last year, racking up losses of more than $250,000. … From small retailers to corporate giants such as Target and Ameriprise, property owners are rushing to take advantage of a new ordinance in Minneapolis that allows them to use retractable metal shutters and roll-up gates to protect their assets.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A group of demonstrators gathered outside the Governor’s Residence Sunday afternoon demanding justice and transparency surrounding the shooting death investigation of Dolal Idd.… Idd was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers during a shootout in December 2020. Police were trying to buy a gun from the 23-year-old by using a confidential informant. Body camera footage shows the exchange of gunfire.… Almost three months later and Idd’s family feels like the investigation is not getting handled well.”

The Forum News Service reports: “A committee to look into the health and safety of the state’s agricultural and food processing workers is being established by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. …Last year, several meat processing facilities in the region saw high-profile virus outbreaks, which put a spotlight on workers’ health and safety rights. … The committee will work to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, plan for future growing seasons, dedicate resources toward housing and transportation for workers, improve communication between state agencies, labor groups and advocates and more.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley reports: “Lawmakers may give Minnesota cities the power to ban pesticides that are killing pollinators, mayflies and other insects. The proposed law, which comes as native bumblebee and butterfly populations are falling throughout the state, would target widely used lawn care products containing neonicotinoids and all other pesticides labeled ‘pollinator-lethal’ by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.”

An NPR story by A Martinez says: “The U.S. has administered more than 110 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, but the vast majority of those jabs are going to adults. Moderna announced last week that it has begun enrolling children from 6 months to less than 12 years old into a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine. Having the young vaccinated would bring the country ‘another step closer to actually achieving herd immunity and protecting everybody,’ says Dr. Steve Plimpton, an OB-GYN in Arizona who is the principal investigator for the Moderna children’s trial in Phoenix.”

The Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt writes, “Canadian Pacific Railway announced Sunday that it was acquiring Kansas City Southern for about $25 billion to create the first freight rail network connecting the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The continental partnership will affect CP’s existing U.S. headquarters in downtown Minneapolis at Canadian Pacific Plaza, said CEO Keith Creel, but he said changes won’t be immediate or reflective of Target’s recent decision to cut one-third of its office space at its downtown headquarters. … Kansas City will be designated as the new U.S. headquarters for Canadian Pacific Kansas City, or CPKC, the combined entity.”

For The New York Times, Trip Gabriel and Reid J. Epstein write: “Senator Ron Johnson incited widespread outrage when he said recently that he would have been more afraid of the rioters who rampaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 had they been members of Black Lives Matter and antifa. But his revealing and incendiary comment, which quickly prompted accusations of racism, came as no surprise to those who have followed Mr. Johnson’s career in Washington or back home in Wisconsin. He has become the Republican Party’s foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation now that Donald Trump himself is banned from social media and largely avoiding appearances on cable television.”

KSTP-TV says, “The Gophers men’s hockey team earned the number-one seed in the West Region of the Division-One NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament and will play Nebraska-Omaha in the first round on Saturday. For the first time, all five Division-One hockey programs in Minnesota made the tournament.”