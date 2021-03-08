Jury selection delayed in Chauvin trial as court considers third-degree murder charge

Potential jurors sent home for the day. The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh reports: “Jury selection was delayed for at least a day in the murder case against fired police officer Derek Chauvin, the fired police officer charged with killing George Floyd on a Minneapolis street corner nearly 10 months ago. … Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said he wants to hear from the state Court of Appeals about the prosecution’s desire to revive a third-degree murder charge to the counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death last May, which was captured on a bystander’s cellphone video and broadcast around the world. … Cahill, who threw out the disputed count last fall, sent the prospective jurors home for the day ahead of bringing them back on Tuesday. The judge then recessed proceedings until 1:30 p.m. Monday.”

Related … KARE’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “The most serious charge brought against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, is second-degree felony murder. … Felony murder is a legal doctrine that allows anyone involved in a felony to be charged with murder if a death occurs during the course of the felony, even if it was unintentional. … In a new article, a Ramsey County public defender claims Minnesota’s felony murder doctrine is frequently weaponized against defendants of color.”

Not quite making the due date. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges reports: “Nine of Minnesota’s 30 largest school districts have yet to reopen their middle and high schools for in-person instruction, missing a target set last month by Gov. Tim Walz. … Walz announced on Feb. 17 that even where coronavirus case rates were high, all middle and high schools could reopen the following week as long as they took extra health and safety precautions. At the same time, the governor said he ‘expected’ all schools to offer at least some in-person instruction by March 8.”

Big protest last Friday. In the Mac Weekly, Lily Denehy and Estelle Timar-Wilcox report: “Student activists and members of the student divestment organization Fossil Free Mac (FFM) led hundreds of participants in a blockade of Grand Ave. on Friday, March 5, in the most openly contentious act of Macalester student activism in a decade. … The protesters called for an end to Macalester’s continued investment in Enbridge, the company currently constructing the Line 3 tar sands pipeline in northern Minnesota. Students organized the event in hopes to build momentum and urgency behind their petition to the Macalester Board of Trustees demanding divestment from Enbridge.”

In other news…

Woodbury apartment complex: “Somali American renters describe electrical problems, hostile landlord.” [Sahan Journal]

The Lexington owner Jack Riebel: “Restaurant community rallies around famed Twin Cities chef battling cancer” [BringMeTheNews]

Coming this fall: “Split Rock State Park to add ‘Drive-in’ campground” [KARE]

