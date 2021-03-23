Jury selection for Chauvin trial could conclude Tuesday

Paul Walsh and Rochelle Olson write for the Star Tribune: “Jury selection could conclude Tuesday with the selection of a 15th juror for the Hennepin County District Court trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. One juror, the 14th selected in a process that began March 8, was seated Monday. Judge Peter Cahill wants 15 jurors vetted and on the panel to report for duty next week. But the 15th is a spare who will be dismissed before trial if not needed.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The University of Minnesota announced Monday the hire of Xavier assistant coach Ben Johnson as the Golden Gophers’ next basketball coach. … Johnson, a Minneapolis native, graduated from Minnesota in 2005. He played two seasons with the Gophers and coached there as an assistant from 2013-2018. He has also coached at the University of Nebraska, Northern Iowa, Texas-Pan American and the University of Dayton. It’s a five-year contract for Johnson, according to a release.”

The AP reports: “The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to take up the appeal of a Minnesota man serving two life sentences for killing two teenage burglars. Attorneys for Byron Smith, of Little Falls, Minn., said in a release Monday that their petition to have the high court hear the case was denied following four conferences by justices. Smith’s lawyers have argued through the appeal process that the courtroom was improperly closed to discuss admissibility of witnesses, depriving Smith of his right to a public trial.”

This from the Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett, “Minnesota counties that host Enbridge’s oil pipelines say they are again looking at a budget-busting debacle after two recent tax court rulings in favor of the Canadian company. Enbridge’s appeals of its state tax valuations have been bouncing through Minnesota courts for years. … For two small counties, Red Lake and Clearwater, refunds due to Enbridge could eclipse their annual tax levies. … While counties are liable for refunds, the valuations that Enbridge has successfully challenged were made by the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Department officials declined to comment.”

The Forum News Service reports: “A 6-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound suffered at a Moorhead apartment, according to police. On Sunday evening, several unsupervised children found the handgun in the apartment, and the 6-year-old was shot, police said. Dispatchers received a medical emergency call at about 7:45 p.m. Officers arrived at the apartment and found the boy deceased, police said. Police say they recovered the handgun from the apartment and that the investigation, with help from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, is continuing.”

At KARE-TV, Boyd Huppert reports, “Citywide since 2008, nearly 1,000 Edina homes have been demolished – roughly eight percent of the city’s single-family homes. The average value of Edina’s teardowns: $421,420. The average value of the homes built in their place: $1,165,786. That’s an increase of 177%. … The City of Edina has heard from plenty of other residents with similar concerns. Recently, it launched a pilot program aimed at preserving some of the more affordably-priced homes often scooped up by builders as teardowns. The city mailed more than 1,000 postcards asking the question, ‘Do you want to sell your home but not for a teardown?’”

The AP says: “Chippewa tribal officials in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan have blasted the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for putting on what they say was a poorly planned wolf season during which state-licensed hunters blew past their quota in a matter of days. The Chippewa consider the wolf sacred. The lead story in the spring issue of Mazina’igan, the quarter newsletter for the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, takes the DNR to task for allowing so much killing.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “The weekend death of an inmate at the prison in Rush City is being investigated as a possible homicide, Minnesota Department of Corrections officials said Monday. James Francis Howard, 56, who 10 years ago was accused of fatally attacking his mother with a machete, was found dead in his cell at 11:30 p.m. Sunday by corrections officers while they were doing their regular rounds. … His 29-year-old cellmate, whose name was not released, was taken into custody. The cellmate, who is serving two sentences for assault, was set to be released on May 17.”

An AP story says, “Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that allows dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, the same day that more than 2 million more people became eligible for shots. The Republican-authored bill allows dentists who complete eight hours of training on vaccine protocols and record keeping to administer shots. Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine. About 3,500 dentists in Wisconsin could be enlisted to help vaccinate.”

Also from WCCO-TV, “A 43-year-old southern Minnesota man is accused of stealing more than 20 cases of Girl Scout cookies from a loading dock in Rochester over the weekend. The value of the cookies, authorities say, is estimated at $1,250. Joel Whittaker, of Oronoco, is charged with felony counts of burglary and theft, court documents filed in Olmsted County show. If convicted on both counts, he faces up to a decade in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.”