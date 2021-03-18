Law enforcement leaders announce plan to reopen George Floyd Square

For KSTP-TV, Josh Skluzacek writes: “Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement leaders from local and federal departments came together to announce a new plan to reopen George Floyd Square in Minneapolis and hold those who are committing violence accountable. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo recognized it’s an important area for many people but acknowledged that violence there has gotten out of hand, calling it ‘staggering and unacceptable.’”

A trio of MPR reporters writes: “The $27 million wrongful death settlement between Minneapolis and the George Floyd family continues to hang over jury selection in Derek Chauvin’s criminal trial. The judge on Wednesday dismissed two previously chosen jurors who said they knew of the payout. … Two additional jurors were seated for the trial Wednesday afternoon. One was described by the court as a suburban Black man in his 40s. He said he strongly disagreed with defunding police, noting that his house was burglarized once and he had to call the police. The second juror, chosen late in the afternoon, was described as a white woman in her 40s.”

Also for the Star Tribune, this from Liz Navratil, “Local advocates for police accountability want Minneapolis voters to create a new civilian commission to oversee police, removing power from the mayor and City Council. Members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar said they don’t think current proposals to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a community safety department do enough to improve oversight of officers.”

The Forum News Service’s Sarah Mearhoff writes: “A bill to repair and restore a statue of Christopher Columbus that was toppled by protesters over the summer is headed to Minnesota’s state Senate floor for a vote. The Senate’s State Government and Finance Committee approved the bill by a voice vote on Wednesday. The bill comes approximately nine months after the statue was pulled down by protesters on state Capitol grounds in June.”

MPR’s Dan Gunderson writes: “The White Earth Nation in northwest Minnesota is doubling the minimum wage it pays to tribal employees — from $8 to $16 an hour. The increase applies only to businesses owned by the tribal government. The tribe approved the increase to keep up with the cost of living and stay competitive in a job market that remains tight in spite of the economic disruptions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Says Paul Huttner for MPR, “More of Minnesota has been edging into drought over the past few months. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 40-percent of Minnesota is now in drought status. And all of Minnesota is at least ‘abnormally dry’. … Sunday brings more rain showers to northern Minnesota and possibly the Twin Cities by Sunday night. Forecast models crank up another soggy weather system by next Tuesday. This one is likely to bring another shot of rain to much of Minnesota, with some snow possible up north.”

Also from Skluzacek for KSTP: “The state of Minnesota has settled its lawsuit against two major tobacco companies for an agreed-upon sum of $81 million. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Office announced the settlement with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company and ITG Brands on Thursday.”

For KARE-TV Rena Sargianopoulos, “In the last year, Minnesota has become the epicenter for racial justice, but how people view racism in Minnesota is still truly divided. A new poll by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota showcases that. … Sixty-four percent of black, indigenous, Asian and LatinX people feel racism is a public health crisis. In contrast 57% of white people said it was not.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Jim Buchta reports, “By the end of last month there were 46% fewer houses for sale in the metro compared with last year, but no shortage of buyers, according to a monthly report from the Minneapolis Area Realtors (MAR) and the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors that tracks the housing market throughout the 16-county Twin Cities metro. The imbalance between buyers and sellers has been triggering bidding wars and jacking up prices for the past several months, and now it’s stifling sales. … With houses selling in near-record time, the median price of all closings last month increased more than 11% to $314,000.”