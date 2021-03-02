Law enforcement officials outline security plan for Chauvin trial; council questions decision to bring in thousands of officers, national guard troops

Mara H. Gottfried writes in the Pioneer Press: “Law enforcement agencies have been planning for the trial for the last eight months in an effort called Operation Safety Net, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday. It’s guided by ‘prevention of damage to property and crimes,’ and ensuring the rights of those who want to peacefully assemble and demonstrate, he said. … Hundreds of law enforcement officers and Minnesota National Guard members will converge in the Twin Cities during the trial for Chauvin, who is charged in George Floyd’s death in May.”

In the Star Tribune, Liz Navratil writes: “Some Minneapolis City Council members on Monday questioned the city’s plan to bring in thousands of soldiers and police officers for former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial, saying it could inflame tensions in a traumatized community. ‘I have been a little bit disappointed with the heavy city and police-only focus of this plan up until today,’ Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said… Council members spoke during a public briefing Monday that provided more details of the city’s preparations for enlisting law enforcement, firefighters and community groups ahead of the trial in Floyd’s death.”

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Minneapolis city officials on Monday canceled plans to hire so-called ‘social media influencers’ to disseminate official information during the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. … Under the scuttled plan, six ‘community members who are considered trusted messengers and have large social media presence’ were to be paid $2,000 each to share ‘city generated and approved messages.’”

For the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “More people were issued permits to carry handguns in 2020 than in any year since the permits became legal in Minnesota in 2003. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its 2020 report Monday showing that 96,554 permits were issued last year, nearly twice as many as were issued in 2019, which was 51,404.”

Belcamino also writes in the PiPress: “Travelers heading out of town on spring break this month are expected to make March the busiest month for Twin Cities air travel since the COVID-19 pandemic struck a year ago. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is expecting as many as 28,000 passengers going through its checkpoints during peak travel days this month, well over the nearly 22,000 who passed through in late December. Before the pandemic, as many as 45,000 people could be expected to pass through the airport during peak spring break travel days.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minnesota Supreme Court is set to review a decision made by the Minnesota Court of Appeals to uphold the third-degree murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond in 2017 while responding to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault behind her south Minneapolis home.“

Also in the Star Tribune, this from Greg Stanley, “Powerful insecticides are turning up in deer in nearly every corner of Minnesota, raising concerns that the ubiquitous chemicals may be keeping fawns from surviving to maturity or harming deer reproduction. Neonicotinoids, known for their devastating effects on pollinator populations across the continent, are typically applied to row crops and household lawns. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently found evidence of them inside deer in the state’s deepest and most remote forests.”

At KARE-TV, Dana Thiede says, “There is still plenty of work to do in 2021 when it comes to leveling the playing field between women and men, but a new survey suggests Minnesota is doing a better job than most. The Gopher State is ranked number one by personal finance website WalletHub when it comes to being woman-friendly. To compile the rankings, America’s 50 states and the District of Columbia were compared on 26 different metrics ranging from median earnings for female workers and women’s preventive health care to the female homicide rate. Minnesota finished at the top of the heap, with Maine, Vermont, North Dakota and the District of Columbia rounding out the top five.”

Rochelle Olson of the Star Tribune reports, “While the Twins wait to hear how many fans might be allowed at Target Field on opening day, they asked season-ticket holders Monday to make decisions about their 2021 plans. In a letter to ticket holders, the team said it is preparing for a limited number of fans at Target Field for the home opener April 8 against the Seattle Mariners. But the Twins are waiting for Gov. Tim Walz to tell them what that number will be, owing to COVID-19 concerns…. So the Twins are providing season-ticket holders with two options: opt-in for the full season, or receive credits on their accounts and buy tickets monthly at an exclusive presale.”

For The Daily Beast, Pilar Melendez writes, “A North Dakota state representative is facing growing calls to step down over allegations he’s repeatedly sexually harassed staff members and interns. Now, one of his Republican colleagues has come forward, revealing she was forced to move her seat on the House chamber floor to escape his harassment.”