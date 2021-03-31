Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve denounces trans sports bans

Lynx coach on the real threats to women’s sports. Sports Illustrated piece by Cheryl Reeve: “Because athletes are leaders on and off the court, I always encourage my team to engage with the issues that affect the world around us. I am proud when my team shows up for Black lives, fights against pay disparities in women’s sports and celebrates our LGBTQ fans. And today, I am proud to speak up in support of the right of transgender women and nonbinary athletes to compete in women’s sports. … I have dedicated my life to women’s basketball long enough to know that the true threats to women’s sports lie in obstacles like severe pay disparities, lack of investment in women coaches and an overall lack of resources dedicated to women’s sports from scholastic competition through to the elite level.”

Change in course. Axios’ Ivana Saric reports: “Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian condemned Georgia’s new election law as ‘unacceptable’ in a memo circulated to staff on Wednesday, claiming that the ‘entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie’ about widespread voter fraud in 2020. … [Bastian] said he now recognizes that ‘the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.’”

Slam dunk. Associated Press’ Doug Feinberg reports: “Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself. UConn’s star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year award Wednesday. Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenal 19-year-old Minnesota native.”

Q&A with Rep. Ilhan Omar on her priorities. The Spokesman-Recorder reports: “MSR: Is there a bill that takes priority with you? Omar: They are all stuff that we are equally prioritizing: $1.9 trillion relief, Paycheck Fairness Act, and workforce protection for pregnant women. The protection of health care and social workers. These are all bills to speak to the needs that need to be addressed for all of our constituents. We pushed HR1, the Paul Act, which strengthens lobbying transparency, and passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Video on Facebook. The Pioneer Press’ Deanna Weniger reports: “A St. Paul School Board member was asked by police to leave a Golden Valley restaurant Monday for alleged unruly conduct. … [Chauntyll] Allen was dining at Benihana, a Japanese hibachi grill restaurant, with a group of women for her birthday. She and others at the table said they felt the table wasn’t clean, so they asked the manager to wipe it down. The manager offered to move the party to a different table. The group refused to move and several pulled out cell phones to record the interaction. Allen called on her social media following to come out to the restaurant to support her. … When the group refused to leave Benihana, the manager told them that their tab had been taken care of and then called the police. Two Golden Valley police officers were called to the restaurant at 4:33 p.m. Monday on a report of ‘customer trouble.’”

ICU PTSD. MPR’s Catharine Richert reports: “When he came to on June 1, Oscar was disoriented and confused. ‘I had no idea how much time really had passed,’ he said. ‘When I was asleep, I went through dreams, most of them nightmares. The concept of time was fluctuating all the time.’ In his dreams, time sped up and slowed down. He thought his son had been born and that he’d missed the entire thing. And he thought his doctors had been torturing him. ‘A lot of my dreams, I had people burning my knuckles, people putting stuff in my mouth in these very hurtful ways,’ he said.”

The trial of Mike Freeman. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “… when George Floyd was fatally pinned under three Minneapolis police officers last May 25, the public outcry reached fever pitch and landed at [Freeman’s] doorstep. Protesters gathered several times in groups of hundreds to more than a thousand outside Freeman’s south Minneapolis home to criticize what they felt was a pro-police response to Floyd’s killing and a pattern of inaction on police killing civilians. … The public criticism, which also came from many others via e-mails, phone calls and social media messages and postings, prompted the county to spend about $19,000 in salary and overtime costs for sheriff’s deputies to provide security for Freeman between May 27 and early June. Freeman put his house up for sale in July and sold it for less than what he paid 13 years earlier.”

Chained for change: “High school teacher chains herself to court where Derek Chauvin is standing trial” [Daily Mail]

Hazardous in every way: “Cigarette started 118-acre fire in Lino Lakes” [Star Tribune]

Of course: “Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down mask mandate” [KSTP]

Another border cross: “Liquor laws push Stillwater’s Lift Bridge Brewing to expand in Wisconsin” [Star Tribune]

Good news/bad news: “Delta ends middle seat block May 1, snacks return in April” [KARE]

Half-cocked: “Osseo gun shop under fire after offering ammo for ‘trip to the hood’” [Star Tribune]

