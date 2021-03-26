Minneapolis police investigating after video shows officer punching teen

At KSTP-TV, Josh Skluzacek, Tommy Wiita, Helen Do and Ben Rodgers report, “Minneapolis city officials say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media purportedly showed a police officer using force against an in-custody person. Thursday afternoon, community members and activists gathered on the city’s north side to denounce the incident. During the press conference, activists noted the individuals involved in the incident were teens. The activists also claimed one teen was punched eight times by an officer.”

In the Star Tribune, Jenna Ross and Chris Riemenschneider say: “Minneapolis singer Sean Tillmann, whose provocative Har Mar Superstar stage persona earned him celebrity friends and a star outside First Avenue, issued a public apology Thursday acknowledging ‘conduct that was harmful, abusive, and selfish’ after several women accused him of sexual assault. But Tillmann denied the allegation of a 2016 sexual assault that one woman posted this month, causing others to step forward with their own stories about the singer, who admitted to misbehavior ‘fueled by a toxic mixture of alcohol, drugs, and cavalier sexuality.’ Three women gave detailed accounts to the Star Tribune of assault or harassment incidents from 2014 to 2017, saying Tillmann aggressively propositioned them for sex and grabbed or touched them inappropriately.”

For KMSP-TV Theo Keith says, “The Senate has approved $15 million in zero-interest loans for Minnesota’s municipal utilities to smooth over the price of natural gas price spikes, but the legislation does not offer any direct relief to ratepayers. The bill passed unanimously and heads to the House. Senators from both parties appeared dissatisfied with the bill, with state Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester, saying ‘There’s a lot of story left on this one.’ As late as Thursday morning, senators were discussing $100 million in relief for residential ratepayers, as a House bill does. But the measure that passed the Senate does not include any of that funding because of uncertainty whether Minnesota will be allowed to use federal stimulus money to aid ratepayers.”

Says Dan Kraker for MPR, “For decades, a network of pipelines has crossed the Fond du Lac Reservation, carrying millions of barrels of Canadian crude oil underneath its land every day. One of those pipelines is the existing Line 3, which has been around since the 1960s. When Enbridge first proposed replacing it with a new line, the Fond du Lac band was among the most vocal opponents, arguing the project wasn’t needed and that it threatened tribal resources. But after state regulators first approved the project to replace Line 3 nearly three years ago, the band changed course, and agreed to allow the new line to be built across the reservation. So while the governments of some Native nations are in court trying to stop the pipeline, others — including the Fond du Lac band — have agreed to the project as the best way, in their view, to protect their land. And while some tribal members, like Martineau, are on the front lines actively trying to block construction, others are among the more than 4,000 workers building the $4 billion project.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Several protesters were taken to the St. Louis County Jail Thursday after they locked themselves to machinery and an access gate at a Line 3 oil pipeline construction site. The Northern Lights Task Force says 20 to 30 protesters gathered at and near the work site near Floodwood, with six of them locking themselves up. Deputies extricated and arrested them. A seventh person was also arrested for refusing to leave the site.”

Also from MPR, Paul Huttner says, “Since 2000, Minnesota has experienced 23 extreme weather events that caused a billion dollars or more in damage. And those billions are costing cities and homeowners through higher insurance rates. Minnesota homeowner insurance premiums have more than tripled in the past 15 years. ‘And to be honest, the insurance premiums you’re paying now probably aren’t actually enough because the property insurers continue to lose money on homeowners and property insurance,’ said Mark Kulda, vice president of public affairs at the Insurance Federation of Minnesota.”

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports, “Minnesotans may be urged to put down the car keys in a new effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and fight climate change. The House Sustainable Transportation Act would build more stations for charging electric cars and swapping batteries, push local governments to electrify their fleets and prod the Metropolitan Council to electrify all its buses by 2040, among other things. It would also put into statute a new statewide goal to reduce vehicle miles driven by at least 20% by 2050. A handful of states, including California and Washington, have set concrete targets, according to Move Minnesota, a transit advocacy group.”

Also at FOX 9, this from Rose Semenov, “A Republican Minnesota state representative is introducing legislation that would create a pathway for Minnesota counties to secede from the state and join South Dakota. Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) introduced the bill Thursday and tweeted out an image of his vision, which depicted nearly every county west of the Twin Cities metro as part of a newly imagined South Dakota. … Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem appeared to be in support of Munson’s idea, by retweeting his plan.”