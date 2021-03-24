Minnesota Supreme Court: Victim not ‘mentally incapacitated’ if voluntarily consumed alcohol

Unanimous decision. The Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports: “In Minnesota, a person who is sexually assaulted while intoxicated isn’t considered “mentally incapacitated” — a designation that warrants a higher charge for the attacker — if he or she consumed alcohol or drugs voluntarily, according to a new state Supreme Court decision that could have far-reaching consequences for rape victims. … The unanimous Supreme Court decision, written by Justice Paul Thissen, says the lower court’s definition of mentally incapacitated in this case ‘unreasonably strains and stretches the plain text of the statute’ because the victim was drunk before she met her attacker.”

No wonder cereal is so expensive. Bring Me The News’ Melissa Turtinen reports: “Minnesota’s General Mills has found itself the subject of unwanted social media attention after a writer/comedian posted pictures of shrimp tails and other objects he allegedly found in his box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. … ‘While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility,’ Mike Siemienas, a spokesperson for General Mills, told BMTN.”

Conflict. The Minnesota Daily’s Ava Thompson reports: “The Minnesota Hillel is asking University of Minnesota students to vote for a definition of antisemitism during the annual all-campus election referendum. … Students can vote on the definition, along with several candidates for student government, in the all-campus election from March 22 to March 26. … An open letter to the Minnesota Daily, authored by pro-Palestinian Jewish students and signed by over 180 University community members, stated that ‘the [International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance] definition does not lessen the threat of antisemitism, and concerningly, has been used to conflate legitimate criticism of Israel with antisemitism, obstructing political and academic freedom.’”

Another death toll. MPR’s Camila Domonoske reports: “… in the first half of 2020, while driving was down because of the pandemic, the pedestrian death rate — the number of people struck and killed compared with the number of miles driven — soared by 20 percent, putting 2020 on track for the largest one-year increase in the death rate ever. Speed undoubtedly plays a factor in that spike. With fewer cars on the road during the pandemic, some drivers chose to speed, with sometimes deadly consequences. But other factors predate the coronavirus and have contributed to pedestrian deaths for years now.”

Down another one. Axios’ Nick Halter reports: “Beloved Minneapolis dive bar Liquor Lyle’s won’t re-open, at least not under its longtime owners. … General manager Jeremiah Kline told Nick that the owners, after going back and forth over the past year, have made the decision to sell the Hennepin Avenue institution after nearly 50 years.”

In other news…

