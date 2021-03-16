Minnesota teens fuel an uptick in COVID activity

Kids these days. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “Teenagers are fueling a slight uptick in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, which on Tuesday reported an increase in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing to 3.9%. The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 6,818 more diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending Tuesday, and 10% involved teenagers age 15 to 19, whose risks for viral transmission increased earlier this year with the return to in-person classes and youth sports activities. No other five-year age group has sustained more confirmed infections since Feb. 1 with the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.”

Related. MPR reports: “Minnesota officials believe they’re in race now to vaccinate Minnesotans quickly enough to avoid another statewide COVID-19 surge. But the pace of vaccinations continues to struggle for traction. The Health Department on Tuesday reported about 7,500 new vaccinations, down from more than 20,000 the prior Tuesday and one of the lowest counts over the past month.”

More kids these days. Sahan Journal’s Becky Z. Dernbach reports: “…challenges and joys in Macalester College students’ lives are the heart of the new podcast, “Here We Are,” created by Macalester senior Kori Suzuki. For three weeks starting March 15, the podcast will share a new episode every weekday with a first-person story from a Macalester student of color. … ‘People look at you and think they know who you are because of how you look, and you don’t get to tell them who you are,’ said Suzuki, 22. ‘The goal is that this project will give people that space to share a part of them that’s important, something they want to be seen.’”

Paying it forward. MedCity Beat reports: “Twin Cities philanthropist Helene Houle has provided Mayo Clinic with a $60 million gift in honor of her late husband, John Nasseff. In recognition of the contribution, Mayo will name its recently-completed patient bed tower on the St. Marys Hospital campus after Nasseff. It marks the first time the Clinic has named a building at St. Marys after a patient.”

In other news…

Golden Gopher parachute: “Pitino hired at New Mexico; move could save on Gophers’ buyout” [Star Tribune]

Fonda protesting: “Jane Fonda Visits Minnesota To Protest Line 3 Pipeline” [WCCO]

Kudos: “George Floyd family to receive NNPAF 2021 Newsmaker of the Year Award” [Spokesman-Recorder]

Good luck: “Minnesota teacher Michelle Young will become ‘The Bachelorette’” [Star Tribune]

“Saw” movie or gubernatorial announcement? You decide:

