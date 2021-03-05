Move to replace MPD with a Department of Public Safety takes another step forward

For MPR, Brandt Williams reports, “A Minneapolis City Council panel has moved forward the latest proposal to eliminate the city’s Police Department as it is and pave the way for a new Department of Public Safety similar to the state agency. The council’s Public Health and Safety Committee voted to approve a proposal Thursday to allow Minneapolis voters to decide the fate of the Police Department this fall. The full City Council must sign off on the proposal, among the next steps.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil, “Minneapolis and Hennepin County officials are spending at least $1 million to put up fences and other barricades throughout the city as they prepare for the first trial in George Floyd’s death. Minneapolis leaders estimate they will spend $645,000, most of which will be on fortifications for the city’s five police precincts. The rest will go to protecting City Hall and the new Public Service Building …. County officials said their initial cost for installing and leasing barriers around the Hennepin County Government Center, which includes the courthouse, is just over $420,000.”

Also for the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall reports: “Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said Thursday she supports abolishing the Senate filibuster, amid growing debate over whether Democrats should throw out the 60-vote threshold now that they control the chamber. … [Amy] Klobuchar was quoted in Mother Jones this week saying about the For the People Act, ‘I would get rid of the filibuster. I have favored filibuster reform for a long time and now especially for this critical election bill.’”

For KSTP-TV, Ryan Raiche says: “A new report out by the Minnesota National Guard details a lack of coordination, understanding and planning between agencies and officials responding to last summer’s civil unrest. The after-action report was delivered to state legislators on Thursday, on the eve of the Derek Chauvin trial, where members of the Guard and law enforcement are once again preparing for unrest. According to the report, ‘It was clear there are differing levels of understanding within various levels of city and county officials, incident commanders and police officers pertaining to the request process to mobilize the National Guard.’ At the time, there was a lot of finger-pointing over the Guard’s slow response.”

Article continues after advertisement

In the Pioneer Press, Deanna Weniger writes: “A Ramsey County commissioner on Tuesday lashed out at ‘the power of white privilege’ in his reasons for voting against delaying the closure of a Maplewood golf course. The county, which owns the 88-acre property housing The Ponds at Battle Creek golf course, has been working with the city of Maplewood to reconfigure the property. Citing poor earnings, the county had planned to close The Ponds in December. When the community pushed back, the county agreed to delay the closure to Sept. 12. … Several commissioners said the compromise was reasonable and took into consideration the concerns of Maplewood residents. Commissioner Jim McDonough said the move is delaying the development of much-needed affordable housing.’What I see is the power of white privilege and influence, especially when that voice gets organized and loud,’ McDonough said.”

At Bring Me The News, Adam Uren writes, “America’s first recorded case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant that originated in Brazil happened in Minnesota, and the CDC has released a report revealing how it came here and how it was investigated. … The first U.S. case was reported in Minnesota after a person became symptomatic in early January and was hospitalized for 9 days. During the case investigation, it emerged they had traveled to southeastern Brazil within the 14 days before symptoms started, and their travel partner – who lives in the same household – also tested positive after returning.”

The AP reports, “The North Dakota House on Thursday voted to expel a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol, the first time in state history for such an expulsion. Members voted 69-25 to expel Rep. Luke Simons, a Republican from Dickinson, for a pattern of behavior they said stretched back to soon after he took office in 2017. The expulsion came with strong support from Simons’ own party, which holds a supermajority in the chamber.”

For The Hill, Morgan Gstalter writes, “The obituary for a Wisconsin woman who died late last month included a simple request: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-Wis.) opponent in 2022. Carol Lindeen of Madison died on Feb. 24 in her sleep at the age of 81. The mother of four raised her children to avoid topics like politics and religion at social functions, according to her daughter. However, Laurie Lindeen told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that her mother has expressed regret later in life over her politeness. Carol Lindeen was reportedly ‘furious’ about Johnson’s recent remarks at a Senate hearing to read unproven claims about ‘provocateurs’ and people pretending to be supporters of former President Trump participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.”